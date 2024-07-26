Claressa Shields Heavyweight Title Challenge: “She’s going to sleep”

Claressa Shields heavyweight move is just around the corner. The undefeated ‘GWOAT’ of boxing is looking to add a fourth-division title to her name as she challenges Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse for heavyweight gold. Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse goes down live on July 27.

Claressa Shields Heavyweight

Canada’s Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse will look to defend her heavyweight throne against the surging Claressa Shields heavyweight move. The US-born Shields won two gold medals as an Olympian before turning pro. En rote to racking up a perfect 14-0 record she also picked titles in the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, WBF, and The Ring across various weight classes. This weekend, Shields will be looking to add a fourth weight class world title to her name.

Leading up to this fight, during a press conference, Claressa Shields said, “She going to need to his like a heavyweight because if she not punching like a heavyweight she is going to sleep.”

Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse

GWOAT Shields had some choice words for her upcoming opponent, she added, “I saw here hitting the pads yesterday, she was like trying to impress me. I was not impressed. Then she was sparring against girls that I done smoked already…you could’ve got some better sparring than that. I sparred against bears for this camp.”

“I’m going to be the heavyweight world champion come July 27,” Shields continued, “Ain’t nobody going to stand in my way. Nobody…I’ll be a four-division, 15-time world champion come Saturday night and I can’t wait to see what Vanessa gonna do.”

The PFL has also been a home for Claressa Shields as she is seeking to also win a title in MMA to add to her illustrious boxing career. The two boxers are booked for a world title showdown on July 27 and from the sounds of it, she will be aiming for a knockout to capture the gold for the Claressa Shields heavyweight action.