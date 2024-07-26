Claressa Shields Heavyweight Title Challenge: “She’s going to sleep”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Claressa Shields Heavyweight

Claressa Shields heavyweight move is just around the corner. The undefeated ‘GWOAT’ of boxing is looking to add a fourth-division title to her name as she challenges Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse for heavyweight gold. Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse goes down live on July 27.

Claressa Shields Heavyweight

Canada’s Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse will look to defend her heavyweight throne against the surging Claressa Shields heavyweight move. The US-born Shields won two gold medals as an Olympian before turning pro. En rote to racking up a perfect 14-0 record she also picked titles in the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, WBF, and The Ring across various weight classes. This weekend, Shields will be looking to add a fourth weight class world title to her name.

Leading up to this fight, during a press conference, Claressa Shields said, “She going to need to his like a heavyweight because if she not punching like a heavyweight she is going to sleep.”

Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse

GWOAT Shields had some choice words for her upcoming opponent, she added, “I saw here hitting the pads yesterday, she was like trying to impress me. I was not impressed. Then she was sparring against girls that I done smoked already…you could’ve got some better sparring than that. I sparred against bears for this camp.”

“I’m going to be the heavyweight world champion come July 27,” Shields continued, “Ain’t nobody going to stand in my way. Nobody…I’ll be a four-division, 15-time world champion come Saturday night and I can’t wait to see what Vanessa gonna do.”

The PFL has also been a home for Claressa Shields as she is seeking to also win a title in MMA to add to her illustrious boxing career. The two boxers are booked for a world title showdown on July 27 and from the sounds of it, she will be aiming for a knockout to capture the gold for the Claressa Shields heavyweight action.

Claressa Shields Heavyweight Vanessa Lepage Joanisse
Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage Joanisse
Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

