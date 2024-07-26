Paddy Pimblett: ‘Disgusting’ fan response to mental health issues

Paddy Pimblett has been annoyed by the fan response to his mental health issues.

Pimblett is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 304 on Saturday, but weeks from the bout, he was dealing with mental health issues which led to his coaches almost pulling him from the fight. He told Sky Sports about his mental health in an interview, and speaking to BBC, he was disgusted by the backlash he received for opening up on his mental health.

“Seeing Sky Sports put that interview up, external and seeing some of the responses are disgusting,” Pimblett said to BBC. “People saying I’m doing it for a PR stunt. Why would I invite pressure on myself like that? People saying I’m only doing it for that reason when I know several people who have killed themselves. I’ve thought about it in the past. Again, I do it because I feel like I need to and I don’t want more people to kill themselves, especially men. Other people have been quoting saying ‘no wonder men don’t talk [about mental health] when the responses are like this’.”

There is a stigma around men’s mental health which is why Paddy Pimblett has not been afraid to talk about it whenever possible.

Paddy Pimblett thankful for his friends support after opening up on mental health

After the interview went public, Paddy Pimblett said the people close to him reached out which he is thankful for.

Pimblett says people checking in can save anyone’s live and he is thankful his friends and family checked in on him after the interview aired.

“A couple of weeks ago I was getting in touch with a mental health charity for men where you go and speak. I was getting in contact to have a chat and try get through it – and I did. I’m ready for anything now. I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for my wife Laura. With my family, my team, my mates – when that Sky interview came out, I’ve had six messages off my mates and my boys I grew up with. I feel good again.”

Pimblett is set to take on Bobby Green at UFC 304 on Saturday in Manchester, England.