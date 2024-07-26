LIVE: Watch UFC 304 Weigh-Ins

ByTimothy Wheaton
The UFC 304 weigh-ins show will begin at 9:50am ET / 6:50am PT, with the ceremonial UFC 304 show booked for 2pm ET / 11am PT, all on Friday July 26.

Watch the UFC 304 weigh ins live right here, to be featuring Leon Edwards, Tom Aspinall, Curtis Blaydes, Bobby King Green, Paddy Pimblett, Muhammad Mokaev, Manel Kape, Arnold Allen, Giga Chikadze and Belal Muhammad, among others.

The UFC 304 event is going down live from Machester, England scheduled for this Saturday night. For more live coverage keep it locked to Low Kick MMA. Also, see interviews with Paddy Pimblett. Plus, our watch guide, on how to watch the event in your specific country and timezone.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 12: In this UFC handout, (L-R) Opponents Leon Edwards of Jamaica and Bulal Muhammad face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

