Jake Paul says he’s done with boxing, interested in MMA next

After banking his 10th career win in boxing, Jake Paul wants to test out his skills in the world of MMA.

In January 2023, ‘The Problem Child’ signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League to help the promotion launch its anticipated Super Fight series on pay-per-view. Since then, it’s been pretty much radio silent regarding Paul’s PFL debut, but it looks like the YouTube star may have finally found a dance partner for his big premiere in the Smart Cage.

Taking to social media following his sixth-round TKO against the BKFC’s undisputed ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry in Tampa, Jake Paul revealed that the two have already agreed to run it back under the PFL banner “when the time is right.”

“Chopped it up with Mike Perry last night. What a stand up dude. More confidence than most of these fighters. We agreed to run it in PFL when the time is right,” Paul wrote on X.”

Asked about running it back with Perry in bare-knuckle, Paul made it clear that if he’s going to temporarily leave boxing behind, it’ll be for MMA, though he did leave the door open for a fight with ‘Platinum’ in the BKFC star’s new Dirty Boxing Championship promotion.

“If I’m stepping out of boxing, it’s going to be PFL,” Paul added. After that we can do Dirty Boxing.

Mike Perry Launches New Dirty Boxing Promotion

According to Perry, Dirty Boxing Championship will feature hybrid rules bouts that mix the striking of boxing with five-ounce gloves and limited ground-and-pound. Elbows and open-palm strikes will also be allowed according to Perry.

“This promotion has been in the works for over a year, and we started this because of my success in bare-knuckle,” Perry said at a press event. “I feel there that are many great fighters and athletes out there that would like to compete in something like this but don’t exactly want to compete in bare-knuckle and take the gloves off. There are a couple names that come to mind” (h/t MMA Fighting).

DBC bouts will be held in a smaller 18-foot ring and feature three three-minute rounds, with five rounds for championship fights.

Weigh classes are expected to mirror MMA’s traditional divisions with a launch date being targeted for September or October, though no official broadcast deal has been announced.