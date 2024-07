Super RIZIN 3 Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for the Super Rizin 3, Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo card on Sunday, July 28th, 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : Super Rizin 3 (Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo)

: Super Rizin 3 (Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo) Date : Sun, Jul 28, 2024

: Sun, Jul 28, 2024 Location : Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan

: Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan Broadcast: RIZIN PPV

Super Rizin 3: Full Fight Card

Mikuru Asakura vs. Ren Hiramoto (MMA)

Hiromasa Ougikubo vs. Makoto Shinryu (MMA)

Yutaka Saito vs. Yuta Kubo (MMA)

Ryusei Ashizawa vs. Koji Tanaka (MMA)

Hiroaki Suzuki vs. Ren Sugiyama (MMA)

John Dodson vs. Takaki Soya (Bareknuckle)

Tai Emery vs. Charisa Sigala (Bareknuckle)

Hideo Tokoro vs. Hiroya Kondo (MMA)

Rena Kubota vs. Kate Oyama (MMA)

Suguru Nii vs. Kazumasa Majima (MMA)

Manny Pacquiao vs. Rukiya Anpo (Boxing)

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Tale of the Tape

Name: Manny Pacquiao Rukiya Anpo Country: Philippines Japan Age: 45 28 Height: 5 ft 5+1⁄ 2 in (166 cm) 184 cm (6 ft 0 in) Reach: 67 in (170 cm) N/A KOs 39 N/A

Start date and time

Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo takes place on July 28th at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan The Prelims will be at 12 a.m. ET (5 a.m. UK time) with the ring walks for Pacquiao vs. Anpo scheduled for 5 a.m. ET (10 a.m. UK time).

Betting Odds

Rukiya Anpo: (+300)

Manny Pacquiao: (-400)

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be nearby or in Japan or have plans to be there on the 28th of July at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan to see Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo, tickets will be available here.

Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo Promo Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

Manny Pacquiao vs Rukiya Anpo will be live on RIZIN PPV