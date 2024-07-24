Exclusive | “F idiots who are in PFL” – Paddy Pimblett talks free agency: “They don’t shut up about me.”

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t have time for all the “idiots” playing around in the B Leagues.

From the moment Pimblett first stepped inside the Octagon in September 2021, it seemed like he was destined for fame and fortune. Three years and five fights later, ‘The Baddy’ has found exactly that, becoming one of the organization’s top stars out of the UK and building a three-million-strong fanbase on Instagram.

On July 27, Pimblett will return to the Octagon seeking his eighth-straight win and a spot in the lightweight top 15 when he meets division staple King Green at UFC 304.

Once their bout is in the books, Paddy Pimblett will become a free agent as Saturday’s scrap will be the final fight on his existing UFC contract. That realization has led to much speculation regarding Pimblett’s future, but don’t expect to see ‘The Baddy’ bail on Dana White and Co. anytime soon.

Speaking with Tim Wheaton in an exclusive interview on behalf of AceOdds.com, ‘The Baddy’ made it clear that he has no interest in leaving the “marquee promotion in the world” to join the “B Leagues.”

“I would not go to the B Leagues,” Pimblett said. “All the clowns in the B League talk about me. I have seen interviews lately of f*cking idiots who are in PFL. They don’t shut up about me. It’s f*cking embarrassing. “I’m in the UFC, I’m in the marquee promotion in the world. You wish you were there saying, ‘Oh, I’ve gone to PFL for the money.’ No, you haven’t. You went to PFL because the UFC doesn’t want you. That’s why you went to PFL, you f*cking idiot.”

It’s probably safe to say that Pimblett will look to re-sign with the UFC no matter what happens in Manchester this weekend, but a win over Green will give him a whole lot of extra leverage at the negotiating table.

Paddy Pimblett’s underdog status diminishing ahead of UFC 304

‘The Baddy’ approaches his UFC 304 clash with Green as an underdog for the first time in his UFC career. Currently, Pimblett is sitting at -102 compared to his opponent who is slightly favored at -118.

Originally, Pimblett was a +160 on multiple sportsbooks.

Clearly, fans are feeling more confident in Pimblett’s ability to get the job done as fight night grows closer.