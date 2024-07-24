Exclusive | Paddy Pimblett ‘Love to fight Colby Covington because he’s a little piece of shit’ picks his next target

The Baddy’ Paddy Pimblett has selected the outspoken Colby Covington as his next opponent after UFC 304. The English-born athlete did not mince words when it came to the American ‘Choas’ Covington, a three-time title contender.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Colby Covington

‘Chaos’ Colby Covington is a figure who tries to stir up controversy with his words. A staunch supporter of Donald Trump and the MAGA ideals. In the UFC, he has unsuccessfully tried for gold in three bouts, most recently coming off a one-sided loss to Leon Edwards. The most recent win for Covington was a 2022 decision over Jorge Masvidal.

The Englishman Paddy Pimblett had a successful MMA career in Cage Warriors before signing with the UFC. Since then, the 29-year-old has earned five consecutive wins. At UFC 304, he will be looking to break into the top 15 rankings with a win over Bobby King Green. In his most recent bout, ‘The Baddy’ successfully defeated Tony Ferguson. Most notably, Paddy Pimblett is a popular fighter among fans of MMA.

Speaking to Tim Wheaton in an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA, interview conducted on behalf of AceOdds, the Pimblett explained:

“I’ll fight anyone. I was talking about this the other day. I’d love to fight Colby. Colby, he’s at welterweight but he’s not a big welterweight, and I’m a big lightweight. I’d love to fight Colby Covington because he’s a little piece of shit. What he said about Leon’s dad that time was disgusting. I’d fucking love to punch that little prick’s head in.”

Paddy Pimblett and Nate Diaz

Stockton’s Nate Diaz was a fan favorite and popular fighter while he was competing in the UFC. Since leaving the organization he has taken up boxing and had blockbuster matches against the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul. Pimblett has hinted that free agency may be on the horizon for him.

For a potential match against Nate Diaz, Pimblett said:

“Yeah, if Nate Diaz wants to fight me I wouldn’t say no. If anyone wants to fight me, I wouldn’t say no. We’re fighters. I hate it when people say, oh he’s scared to fight him. Even though I don’t like Ilia, I haven’t said he’s scared to fight Max. I’ve said he doesn’t want to sign the contract, but I haven’t said he’s scared. We’re fighters, we’re not scared, otherwise we wouldn’t get in the cage and fight.”

“Diaz is a quality fighter, but he’s a lot older now. So I’d probably use my speed advantage over him. He’s a great boxer, so I’d try and kick a lot. And he’s got world-class jiu-jitsu. He’s been took down and held down by people before and as you know, Tony Ferguson’s got world-class jiu-jitsu and I took him down and grapple fucked him and he didn’t stand a chance. So I think I’ll probably do the same to Nate. But, I really liked Nate Diaz as well.”

Despite being a fan of Diaz, Pimblett would expect a war of words ahead of their potential showdown, he added:

“I was saying that I liked Tony Ferguson before he started chatting shit at the press conference. I was always a Tony Ferguson fan and a Nate Diaz fan, but I’m sure he’s tried to shit on me in the past as well. If it comes down to fighting them, it will get put on them.”

Paddy Pimblett UFC 304

But before he can meet Colby Covington or Nate Diaz, Paddy Pimblett will have his hands full against the slick striker Bobby King Green at UFC 304. This match is booked for July 27 live from Machester, England.