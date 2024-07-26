Belal Muhammad: ‘I don’t like Manchester’, turns back on UFC 304 audience

Belal Muhammad has made his feelings more than clear for the city of Manchester ahead of his title fight return at UFC 304 this weekend – claiming he is less than a fan of the ‘Rainy City’.

Muhammad, the current number two ranked welterweight challenger, returns this weekend at UFC 304 – taking on soon-to-be two-time opponent, Leon Edwards, in a bid to become the welterweight crown.

First matching with the Birmingham native back in 2020, Muhammad took on Edwards the UFC Apex facility, the two fought to an eventual second round official ‘No Contest’ – with the latter landing a slew of inadvertent eye pokes, leaving Muhammad unable to continue.

Since then, Muhammad has taken home notable wins over the trio of former title challengers, Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, Gilbert Burns, as well as Vicente Luque, and landed an impressive knockout victory against Sean Brady.

Belal Muhammad vetos his support for Manchester

Appearing on stage during yesterday’s pre-fight press conference in Manchester, Muhamamd was met with a chorus of boos and jeers each time he approached his microphone – and despite initially praising the city earlier this month, has done a complete one-eighty on that stance.

“Ok I don’t like Manchester anymore,” Belal Muhammad posted on his official X account.

Ok I don’t like Manchester anymore — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 25, 2024

Furthermore, at yesterday’s pre-fight press conference at the Co-Op Live Arena – Muhammad managed to get one over on Edwards – mocking the British fighter’s infamous ‘headshot, dead’ taunt during their staredown, before remaining still after the champion lunged at him – in an unsuccessful bid to psych him out.

After being corralled by UFC officials and security personnel, Muhammad began verbally fighting back-and-forth with members of Edwards’ entourage, with CEO, Dana White actually trying to play peacemaker between the duo.

Who do you think wins at UFC 304: Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad?