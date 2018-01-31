UFC Rankings Update: Ronda Rousey Stays Put Despite Move To WWE

After an extremely quiet event last weekend in UFC on FOX 27, which brought in the lowest television numbers ever for the series, the focus of the activity for this week’s official UFC rankings is actually on two fighters who may never fight in the UFC again.

Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre was finally removed from the 185-pound rankings after vacating the belt roughly a month after winning it from Michael Bisping at November’s UFC 217. The MMA great cited a bout with colitis as a result of the increased diet needed to move up to middleweight, and with his coaches claiming he might take two more years off or even retire, his status in the UFC remains tenuous.

‘Rush’ stayed but also dropped on the pound-for-pound rankings, coming in at No. 6 after falling three spots.

One storied champion who didn’t fall out the rankings even though there wasfor more reason for her to was former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey made her debut appearance with pro-wrestling giant WWE at their Royal Rumble pay-per-view event last Sunday, noting afterward that ‘was her life’ for the next several years.

But even though she’s now competing in sports entertainment and have given absolutely no indication she would ever return after two consecutive knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey somehow stayed pat on the women’s bantamweight rankings at No. 9.

Perhaps it’s wishful thinking.

Anyway, here are the fully updated rankings via UFC.com:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier +1

4 Stipe Miocic +2

4 Max Holloway

6 Georges St-Pierre -3

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Cris Cyborg

10 Tony Ferguson

11 Cody Garbrandt

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 John Moraga

11 Matheus Nicolau

12 Tim Elliott -1

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 Bryan Caraway

8 John Dodson

9 Aljamain Sterling

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Rob Font

12 Thomas Almeida

13 Eddie Wineland

14 Brett Johns

15 Matthew Lopez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Brian Ortega

4 Josh Emmett

5 Cub Swanson

6 Ricardo Lamas

7 Chan Sung Jung

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Yair Rodriguez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Mirsad Bektic +3

13 Dooho Choi

14 Myles Jury

15 Calvin Kattar *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Dustin Poirier

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Kevin Lee

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 Beneil Dariush

12 James Vick

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Francisco Trinaldo -1

15 Evan Dunham

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Neil Magny

9 Kamaru Usman

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Carlos Condit

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Yancy Medeiros

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Chris Weidman +1

5 Kelvin Gastelum +1

6 Michael Bisping +1

7 Derek Brunson +1

8 David Branch +1

9 Uriah Hall +1

10 Vitor Belfort +1

11 Brad Tavares +4

12 Krzysztof Jotko

13 Lyoto Machida +1

14 Paulo Costa -1

15 Thiago Santos *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Glover Teixeira

2 Volkan Oezdemir

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Ilir Latifi

8 Corey Anderson

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Jan Blachowicz

12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gian Villante

15 Jared Cannonier

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Curtis Blaydes

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Junior Albini

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig +1

9 Cynthia Calvillo -1

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Randa Markos

12 Cortney Casey

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Maryna Moroz

15 Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Sijara Eubanks

2 Lauren Murphy

3 Alexis Davis

4 Roxanne Modafferi

5 Barb Honchak

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Katlyn Chookagian *NR

8 Jessica-Rose Clark -1

9 Jessica Eye +1

10 Montana De La Rosa -2

11 Mara Romero Borella -2

12 Rachael Ostovich -1

13 Paige VanZant -1

14 Shana Dobson -1

15 Gillian Robertson -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Ketlen Vieira

7 Cat Zingano

8 Sara McMann

9 Ronda Rousey

10 Marion Reneau

11 Leslie Smith +1

12 Bethe Correia +1

13 Aspen Ladd +2

14 Sarah Moras

15 Irene Aldana *NR