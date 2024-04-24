Mike Perry still confident of future BKFC fight with UFC icon Conor McGregor: ‘He likes to throw hands’

Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry is hopeful of a future bare knuckle fight against Conor McGregor.

Since leaving the UFC following his loss to Daniel Rodriguez in 2021, Mike Perry has managed to carve out a successful, and well-paying, second half of his career. The 32-year-old is now 5-0 since leaving the promotion, and 4-0 since signing with the BKFC – a move which has proven to be his best so far.

Perry seems to have a flexible contract that allows him to take part in fights outside the BKFC and when he does compete under their banner pay him very handsomely.

His last three wins consist of Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez and Perry is currently booked to face Thiago Alves this Saturday. Perry’s star continues to grow and has proven to attract fighters to enter his world.

MIke Perry confident of luring Conor McGregor to the BKFC

Perry even envisions a future fight against McGregor, who recently expressed his interest in fighting into his 40s and willingness to test the boxing waters. McGregor had also previously jumped in the ring following one of Perry’s fights for an intense face-off.

“I think it could be a possibility,” Perry told MMA Fighting. “When my manager shared it and [he was like], ‘This will happen,’ I was like, whoa, that’s cool.

“Look, Conor likes to throw hands. He’s a great boxer. Fought Floyd Mayweather. He got a front row seat to watch my show with Luke [Rockhold] and he gave me respect by coming into the ring and giving me some of his time there. I think it would be fun and incredible.”

In today’s age of combat sports, it;s now hard to rule out any fight from ever taking place, but McGregor ever taking this fight, particularly in bare knuckle is highly unlikely.

