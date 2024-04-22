Jake Paul makes whopping $10 million offer to fight Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz in MMA: ‘I want those guys’

Jake Paul makes a sizeable offer to face Jorge Masvidal within the MMA ruleset.

Masvidal is currently booked to face Nate Diaz in a boxing match on June 1, roughly four-and-a-half years on from their BMF title match in the main event of UFC 244.

The bout will also be the first of several boxing matches Masvidal is set to compete in. The 39-year-old had retired following his fight against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 but felt the urge to compete again, like many fighters.

Jake Paul calls out Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz

With the switch to boxing, Masvidal has also opened the door to being involved in ‘crossover’ boxing events, which has the chance of netting him a big paycheque.

The biggest one of these fights would come against Paul, who has managed to make quite the impression on the combat sports scene over the past few years. Paul has also faced several former MMA fighters, why draw the line at Masvidal?

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato

Paul has even gone as far as say he would be willing to face Masvidal in an MMA fight. Paul had signed to PFL last year but nothing has been made official in terms of an actual MMA fight.

“The one thing I will say, they’re digging their own grave,” Paul said on his BS podcast. “I’m being so serious when I say that I want to fight them in MMA. Either Masvidal or Diaz in the PFL. $10,000,000 offer for either one of those guys. Again, they will literally hide behind the fact — Masvidal, ‘You can’t even box. What the f*** are you going to do coming over to MMA, bro? I’m f****** from Miami, Florida, bro. F****** f*** you, dude, don’t disrespect me you f****** jamoke.’ F****** bird brain, that’s what he hides behind.”

Paul would even call out former UFC champion Sean Strickland and rising contender Paddy Pimblett.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Hodde

“Same with f****** Paddy [Pimblett] and Sean Strickland, all of these guys hide behind these crazy things, but still none of them have shown up to the table to talk any business about anything to make anything actually happen in a real fight, a real spar,” Paul continued. “Whatever it is. So the offer still stands there. I want either one of those guys in MMA.”

Who wins in MMA, Jake Paul or Jorge Masvidal?