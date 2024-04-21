Conor McGregor vows to quit drinking ahead of UFC 303 return: ‘5 more nights on the delicious then that’s that’

Officially booked to make his Octagon return this summer atop a UFC 303 card in June, former two-division champion, Conor McGregor has vowed to quit drinking in five days time – as he begins his training camp ahead of a clash with Michael Chandler during International Fight Week.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder under the banner of the promotion, is finally set to make his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon this summer in a grudge fight with rival, Chandler, with the pair headlining UFC 303 in a welterweight scrap.

Sidelined for the prior three years, McGregor has been out of action since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in the duo’s trilogy rubber match.

And without a victory since a 2020 knockout win over Donald Cerrone in his most recent welterweight outing, McGregor is tasked with preventing a three-fight skid as he takes on former lightweight title challenger, Chandler.

Conor McGregor vows to stop drinking ahead of UFC 303

Remaining supremely confident of stopping the Missouri native in his comeback to the Octagon, counter striking veteran, McGregor appeared to hint at an upcoming period of sobriety – vowing to quit drinking in five days time, ahead of his UFC 303 clash with Chandler.

“My brother @justinbieber, the Mac has your back for life!” Conor McGregor posted on his official Instagram account. “From Beverly Hills to the Bahamas! See you in Vegas bro, it’s game on, the Mac is back! Five more nights on the delicious and then that be that see ya’s tonight. I’M NOT F*CKING LEAVING @properwhiskey @forgedirishstout @jennifersalke”

Yup Jesus and the sesh! Ya’s know fuck all, peasants, stay out of our ear! Well in Garcia. An amazing fight from two champions! Have now fought each other 7 times! That’s incredible. Some are just born to fight! Some aren’t. If you aren’t be sure to be a good gatherer cos I be… pic.twitter.com/B7RCTcywwg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 21, 2024

Training at his home gym base in Straffen earlier this week, McGregor was subject to a random drug test from new promotional partners, Drug Free Sport International – before praising last night’s win from Ryan Garcia against massive betting favorite, Devin Haney, urging the Californian to “drink responsibly every night” amid scrutiny over of his mental state.

