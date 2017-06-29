UFC Rankings Update: Kevin Lee Breaks Into Top Ten

After last weekend’s (Sun., June 25, 2017) night of fights from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the lightweight rankings have seen a bit of a shake-up.

In the main event of the night, Michael Chiesa suffered a controversial first round submission loss to “The Motown Phenom” Kevin Lee. Lee had a rear-naked choke locked on deep but Chiesa refused to tap out. Despite Chiesa not having tapped our passed out, the ref still decided to waive off the fight and award the bout to Lee.

You can check out the new rankings update here below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Max Holloway

6 Cody Garbrandt

7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

8 Dominick Cruz

9 Tyron Woodley

10 Jose Aldo

11 Michael Bisping

12 Amanda Nunes

13 TJ Dillashaw

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Frankie Edgar

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Wilson Reis

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Sergio Pettis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz +1

9 John Moraga

11 Ian McCall

12 Tim Elliott

13 Louis Smolka

14 Alexandre Pantoja

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 John Lineker

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 Bryan Caraway

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Marlon Moraes

11 Pedro Munhoz

12 Eddie Wineland

13 Matthew Lopez

14 Johnny Eduardo

15 Rob Font

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Anthony Pettis

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Brian Ortega

10 Dennis Bermudez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Darren Elkins

13 Dooho Choi

14 Mirsad Bektic

15 Renan Barao

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Michael Johnson

6 Nate Diaz +1

7 Kevin Lee +4

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Michael Chiesa -3

10 Al Iaquinta

11 Beneil Dariush -2

12 Evan Dunham

13 Gilbert Melendez

14 Francisco Trinaldo

15 James Vick *NR

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Demian Maia

2 Stephen Thompson

3 Robbie Lawler

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Neil Magny

6 Carlos Condit

7 Donald Cerrone

8 Gunnar Nelson

9 Colby Covington +1

10 Rafael Dos Anjos +1

11 Dong Hyun Kim -2

12 Kamaru Usman

13 Ryan LaFlare

14 Santiago Ponzinibbio

15 Tarec Saffiedine

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Robert Whittaker

4 Gegard Mousasi

5 Jacare Souza

6 Chris Weidman

7 Anderson Silva

8 Derek Brunson

9 David Branch

10 Krzysztof Jotko

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Thales Leites

13 Uriah Hall

14 Tim Boetsch *NR

15 Sam Alvey -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Jimi Manuwa

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Volkan Oezdemir

5 Mauricio Rua

6 Corey Anderson

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Misha Cirkunov

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Rogerio Nogueira

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gian Villante

14 Jan Blachowicz

15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Fabricio Werdum

2 Cain Velasquez

3 Alistair Overeem

4 Junior Dos Santos

5 Francis Ngannou

6 Mark Hunt

7 Derrick Lewis

8 Alexander Volkov

9 Travis Browne

10 Stefan Struve

11 Marcin Tybura

12 Tim Johnson +1

13 Andrei Arlovski -1

14 Aleksei Oleinik

15 Daniel Omielanczuk

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Rose Namajunas

4 Jessica Andrade

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Carla Esparza +1

8 Joanne Calderwood -1

9 Randa Markos

10 Felice Herrig +3

11 Paige VanZant +1

12 Maryna Moroz -2

13 Cortney Casey -2

14 Cynthia Calvillo

15 Jessica Aguilar

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ronda Rousey

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Sara McMann

7 Cat Zingano

8 Liz Carmouche

9 Alexis Davis

10 Germaine de Randamie

11 Marion Reneau

12 Ketlen Vieira

13 Katlyn Chookagian +1

14 Bethe Correia -1

15 Ashlee Evans-Smith