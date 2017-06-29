UFC Rankings Update: Kevin Lee Breaks Into Top Ten

After last weekend’s (Sun., June 25, 2017) night of fights from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the lightweight rankings have seen a bit of a shake-up.
In the main event of the night, Michael Chiesa suffered a controversial first round submission loss to “The Motown Phenom” Kevin Lee. Lee had a rear-naked choke locked on deep but Chiesa refused to tap out. Despite Chiesa not having tapped our passed out, the ref still decided to waive off the fight and award the bout to Lee.
You can check out the new rankings update here below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Daniel Cormier
4 Stipe Miocic
5 Max Holloway
6 Cody Garbrandt
7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
8 Dominick Cruz
9 Tyron Woodley
10 Jose Aldo
11 Michael Bisping
12 Amanda Nunes
13 TJ Dillashaw
14 Khabib Nurmagomedov
15 Frankie Edgar
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Wilson Reis
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Sergio Pettis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 Dustin Ortiz +1
9 John Moraga
11 Ian McCall
12 Tim Elliott
13 Louis Smolka
14 Alexandre Pantoja
15 Magomed Bibulatov
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 John Lineker
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 Bryan Caraway
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Thomas Almeida
10 Marlon Moraes
11 Pedro Munhoz
12 Eddie Wineland
13 Matthew Lopez
14 Johnny Eduardo
15 Rob Font
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Anthony Pettis
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Brian Ortega
10 Dennis Bermudez
11 Renato Moicano
12 Darren Elkins
13 Dooho Choi
14 Mirsad Bektic
15 Renan Barao
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza
5 Michael Johnson
6 Nate Diaz +1
7 Kevin Lee +4
8 Dustin Poirier
9 Michael Chiesa -3
10 Al Iaquinta
11 Beneil Dariush -2
12 Evan Dunham
13 Gilbert Melendez
14 Francisco Trinaldo
15 James Vick *NR
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Demian Maia
2 Stephen Thompson
3 Robbie Lawler
4 Jorge Masvidal
5 Neil Magny
6 Carlos Condit
7 Donald Cerrone
8 Gunnar Nelson
9 Colby Covington +1
10 Rafael Dos Anjos +1
11 Dong Hyun Kim -2
12 Kamaru Usman
13 Ryan LaFlare
14 Santiago Ponzinibbio
15 Tarec Saffiedine
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Michael Bisping
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Robert Whittaker
4 Gegard Mousasi
5 Jacare Souza
6 Chris Weidman
7 Anderson Silva
8 Derek Brunson
9 David Branch
10 Krzysztof Jotko
11 Vitor Belfort
12 Thales Leites
13 Uriah Hall
14 Tim Boetsch *NR
15 Sam Alvey -1
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Jimi Manuwa
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Volkan Oezdemir
5 Mauricio Rua
6 Corey Anderson
7 Ovince Saint Preux
8 Misha Cirkunov
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Rogerio Nogueira
11 Patrick Cummins
12 Tyson Pedro
13 Gian Villante
14 Jan Blachowicz
15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Fabricio Werdum
2 Cain Velasquez
3 Alistair Overeem
4 Junior Dos Santos
5 Francis Ngannou
6 Mark Hunt
7 Derrick Lewis
8 Alexander Volkov
9 Travis Browne
10 Stefan Struve
11 Marcin Tybura
12 Tim Johnson +1
13 Andrei Arlovski -1
14 Aleksei Oleinik
15 Daniel Omielanczuk
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1 Claudia Gadelha
2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
3 Rose Namajunas
4 Jessica Andrade
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Carla Esparza +1
8 Joanne Calderwood -1
9 Randa Markos
10 Felice Herrig +3
11 Paige VanZant +1
12 Maryna Moroz -2
13 Cortney Casey -2
14 Cynthia Calvillo
15 Jessica Aguilar
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm
3 Julianna Pena
4 Ronda Rousey
5 Raquel Pennington
6 Sara McMann
7 Cat Zingano
8 Liz Carmouche
9 Alexis Davis
10 Germaine de Randamie
11 Marion Reneau
12 Ketlen Vieira
13 Katlyn Chookagian +1
14 Bethe Correia -1
15 Ashlee Evans-Smith