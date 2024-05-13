Alex Pereira tipped to enter ‘GOAT’ debate with third title fight win: ‘That dude better be in the conversation’

Former two-division champion, Alex Pereira has been backed to land himself in the debate as the greatest fighter of all-time if he can snatch an unmatched third Octagon championship under the banner of the UFC, by Hall of Fame star, Daniel Cormier.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the current light heavyweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 300 last month, turning in a blistering opening round KO win over former champion, Jamahal Hill in the Illinois native’s return to action.

And linked with both a title fight move to the heavyweight limit, amid somewhat of a call out from incumbent gold holder, Jon Jones, Pereira insists he already has his next defense at 205lbs lined up.

Also featuring on UFC 300 back in April, former light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka will likely stand across from Pereira in a title re-run – according to the Sao Paulo native himself, with the Czech Republic native fresh from a rallying knockout of his own against Aleksandar Rakic.

Alex Pereira touted as ‘GOAT’ with third title victory

However, amid links to a title charge at the heavyweight limit – Alex Pereira must undoubtedly be viewed as a contender to land status as the greatest fighter to ever compete in mixed martial arts, should he topple Jones and win a third crown in the promotion.

“If Alex (Pereira) can be a guy that wins a third belt, that dude better be in the conversation as greatest of all time,” Daniel Cormier told MMA Junkie. “And hell, he’s only done it – he’s only got like 11 (sic) fights in his entire career.”

However, amid links to a super fight showdown with Jones, Pereira has been warned he would likely only last two and a half minutes with the former pound-for-pound number one if they ever share the Octagon, according to promotional veteran, Ben Askren.

