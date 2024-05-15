Joaquin Buckley calls Daniel Cormier a ‘Hoe’ and gets absolutely roasted by the UFC Hall of Famer

Daniel Cormier is going to take any of Joaquin Buckley’s sh*t.

After scoring his fourth-straight win via a unanimous decision over Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC St. Louis, ‘New Mansa’ delivered a cringeworthy callout of Irish megastar Conor McGregor, calling the former two-division champion a “hoe” and dragging his mother and father into the insult.

Joaquin Buckley’s callout of Conor McGregor was absolutely wild. 😭pic.twitter.com/8KxfDjm5TI — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) May 12, 2024

Offering his thoughts on a recent episode of ESPN’s Good Buy/Bad Guy with co-host Chael Sonnen, Cormier dubbed it the worst callout of all time.

Michael Bisping, who was the one conducting the post-fight interview, also slammed Buckley’s comments in a UFC St. Louis reaction video on YouTube, saying:

“He went too far. He’s trying to be insulting and give McGregor a reason to want to fight him. He was calling his mom and grandma a hoe, basically. I like a bit of a sh*t talk, and then when he went that far, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is bad.'”

Needless to say, Joaquin Buckley didn’t take kindly to the criticism.

Let this be known @dc_mma @bisping @ChaelSonnen Ya mommas raised some hoes!!!!! Yall really trying to twist up my words knowing damn well what I said in that cage but it’s ok we can all have some fun,” Buckley wrote on X.

It didn’t take long for Cormier to snap back with a response unbecoming of the typically mild-mannered Hall of Famer.

“Shut up Pussy! Maybe listen,” Cormier replied. “You had a dumb ass call out. You’re getting talked about by 3 of the biggest voices in the game. Maybe listen. It was the worst call out in history. Don’t let winning at few fights at 170lbs get you too excited bruh. Don’t mention Audrey!”

Joaquin Buckley squanders a golden opportunity

By all accounts, Joaquin Buckley’s callout of Conor McGregor was nothing more than a waste of mic time. After earning a big win in his hometown, ‘New Mansa’ could have used it as a star-making moment. Instead, he went for the biggest fish in the pond which is never a good idea when you’ve barely outgrown being a guppy.

Four days removed from fight night, McGregor himself is yet to respond to Buckley’s callout. That alone should tell you everything you need to know about Buckley’s chances of ever stepping inside the Octagon with ‘Mystic Mac.’