Merab Dvalishvili involved in five-Car accident in New York City: ‘I got in a huge accident, I got hit’

Merab Dvalishvili was involved in a five-car car accident in New York City on Tuesday.

The No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender was in the backseat of a car and he shared a video with all the airbags deployed. After getting out of the car, Merab Dvalishvili showed several of the other cars involved in the accident, which looked to be quite serious.

Merab Dvalishvili shares a video showing that he’s been in a serious car accident



Fortunately, he says that everyone involved is OK 🙏❤️



“Everything is good, everyone is safe.”



🎥 IG / @MerabDvalishvil pic.twitter.com/ZRB7hPA8dV — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 14, 2024

‘’I am in New York for one day, couple hours, and I got in a huge accident,” Dvalishvili said in the video (via MMAMania). “I was in a Uber, and our car got hit by some other cars. I was sitting here. I got hit. Thank God I’m okay.’’

As Dvalishvili says, luckily he is okay as the accident looked to be quite scary as cars were severely damaged, but the bantamweight contender is walking away from the incident healthy.

Merab Dvalishvili focused on getting Sean O’Malley fight

Merab Dvalishvili is currently the No. 1 ranked bantamweight and is coming off a win over Henry Cejudo.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Dvalishvili is likely the next title contender for Sean O’Malley but after UFC 299, ‘Suga’ called out Ilua Topuria which frustrated Dvalishvili at the time.

“He’s a little bit stupid. He should mention my name and he should call me out to make an even bigger fight. Me and him, we are fighting. There is no other fights for him or for me. This fight has to happen. I don’t know, somehow he’s not mentioning my name and he’s not calling me out, doesn’t make this fight an even bigger fight,” Dvalishvili continued. “I was very surprised (when O’Malley called out Topuria). Like, what is this guy doing? Just either be quiet or don’t call out somebody who’s not gonna fight you… Sean, it’s not like he cleaned (out) the division or something… I was very surprised. I was mad actually that he don’t call me out,” Dvalishvili said to MMAJunkie.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy – USA TODAY Sports

Since then, O’Malley has said Dvalishvili will be next but no date has been scheduled for the highly-anticipated bantamweight title fight.