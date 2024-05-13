Photos – Breakdown of ‘Criminal’ UFC 303 ticket prices as Conor McGregor return set to land +$20,000,000 gate

Ticket prices described as "criminal" for UFC 303 as Conor McGregor return set to land +$20,000,000 gate

A breakdown of ticket prices for UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler has been released and wow… 

The much-anticipated return of McGregor is quickly approaching, although coming long after it was expected. The Irishman is set to square off against Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a matchup that has been brewing for what seems like years.

A McGregor event will bring with it an enormous spotlight, seeping into being a pop-culture moment the fight is likely to attract countless celebrities and athletes. 

UFC 303 ticket prices described as “criminal”

With this kind of attention, the price of tickets were always going to be more, especially considering some of the astronomical UFC ticket prices as of late. However, a newly emerged graphic shows eyewatering ticket prices for every seat in the building. 

If you would like to attend UFC 303 it will set you back at least $1,325, and these seats would be considered to be in the nosebleeds. If you’re looking to get a little closer to the action, anything not in the upper bowl of the arena will cost anywhere from roughly $2,300 to over $6,000 for the closest seats.

The UFC are also offering package deals which start at $12,000.

Challenger Ticket & HospitalityChampion Ticket & Hospitality
Official UFC 303 ticket Official UFC 303 ticket 
Sections: 100 level Sections: Floor level 
In-venue pre-fight hospitality In-venue pre-fight hospitality 
Post-weigh-in reception Post-fight Octagon experience 
Post weigh-in reception Post weigh-in reception 
Starting at $12,000ppStarting at $12,000pp

The fight will be McGregor’s first since his July 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier in which he suffered a horrific leg break in the first round.

As for Chandler, the 38-year-old has been forced to take an extended lay-off to wait for a McGregor clash and has not competed since November of 2022.

What would you pay to see UFC 303 live?

