Photos – Breakdown of ‘Criminal’ UFC 303 ticket prices as Conor McGregor return set to land +$20,000,000 gate

A breakdown of ticket prices for UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler has been released and wow…

The much-anticipated return of McGregor is quickly approaching, although coming long after it was expected. The Irishman is set to square off against Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a matchup that has been brewing for what seems like years.

A McGregor event will bring with it an enormous spotlight, seeping into being a pop-culture moment the fight is likely to attract countless celebrities and athletes.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

UFC 303 ticket prices described as “criminal”

With this kind of attention, the price of tickets were always going to be more, especially considering some of the astronomical UFC ticket prices as of late. However, a newly emerged graphic shows eyewatering ticket prices for every seat in the building.

The ticket prices for McGregor vs. Chandler are criminal #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/FJD8BNN1y2 — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) May 12, 2024

If you would like to attend UFC 303 it will set you back at least $1,325, and these seats would be considered to be in the nosebleeds. If you’re looking to get a little closer to the action, anything not in the upper bowl of the arena will cost anywhere from roughly $2,300 to over $6,000 for the closest seats.

The UFC are also offering package deals which start at $12,000.

Challenger Ticket & Hospitality Champion Ticket & Hospitality Official UFC 303 ticket Official UFC 303 ticket Sections: 100 level Sections: Floor level In-venue pre-fight hospitality In-venue pre-fight hospitality Post-weigh-in reception Post-fight Octagon experience Post weigh-in reception Post weigh-in reception Starting at $12,000pp Starting at $12,000pp

The fight will be McGregor’s first since his July 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier in which he suffered a horrific leg break in the first round.

Mandatory Credit: Icon Sportswire

As for Chandler, the 38-year-old has been forced to take an extended lay-off to wait for a McGregor clash and has not competed since November of 2022.

What would you pay to see UFC 303 live?