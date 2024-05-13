Colby Covington calls for massive fight with UFC star Charles Oliveira in return: ‘I’m the King of Brazil’

Claiming a fight with unbeaten Dubliner, Ian Garry has now come and gone amid months of call outs, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has staked his claim for a fight with UFC star, Charles Oliveira – again poking fun at the Sao Paulo native’s home soil.

Covington, the current number four ranked division challenger, has been out of action since he headlined uFC 296 back in December of last year, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to incumbent gold holder, Leon Edwards in the pair’s title grudge fight.

As for Brazilian favorite, Oliveira, the former lightweight kingpin featured on the main card of UFC 300 just last month, suffering a close, contentious split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan in the pair’s title-eliminator at 155lbs.

And weighing up the chance to feature at the welterweight limit in a “big fight” in a quickfire return to action, Oliveira also revealed he has offered to serve as the backup fighter to UFC 303’s headliner between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Colby Covington offers to fight Charles Oliveira next

However, off the back of his recent offer to fight the surging Belal Muhammad in a championship contender bout of his own, Clovis native, Covington has now urged Oliveira to explore a clash against him if he’s sure about a move to 170lbs.

“We’ll make the biggest and best fight happen,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio. “I want legacy fights. I think a guy like Charles Oliveira makes sense. He was out there saying the other day that he wants to come up to welterweight. So, I’m the King of f*ckin’ Brazil, man. Everybody knows I run that f*cking country. So, all the women love me. All the men in Brazil want to be like me.”

“So, Charles Oliveira, you want this fight?” Colby Covington asked. “You want to really come up to welterweight. You want big fights? Let’s see if you’re about it or if you just talk or you want to come up here and walk the walk. Let’s see.”

Who wins at the welterweight limit: Colby Covington or Charles Oliveira?