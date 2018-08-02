UFC Rankings Update: Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Climb On Lightweight List

The official UFC ranks have been updated following last weekend’s (Sat., July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and not surprisingly, Dustin Poirier was one of the main benefactors.

However, an impressive second-round TKO over Eddie Alvarez in the UFC on FOX 30 main event couldn’t push him past former champion Conor McGregor, who somehow overtook former interim champion Tony Ferguson despite not fighting in the UFC for going on two years.

“The Diamond” rose one spot to No. 3 for his win over Alvarez, and McGregor overtook the No. 1 spot at 155 pounds, presumably because of the excitement over his expected return against current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year. “The Eagle” rose one spot on the pound-for-pound list, overtaking Stipe Miocic at the No. 8 spot.

You can check the fully updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Demetrious Johnson

3 Conor McGregor

3 Max Holloway

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 TJ Dillashaw

7 Tyron Woodley

8 Khabib Nurmagomedov +1

9 Stipe Miocic -1

10 Robert Whittaker

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Henry Cejudo

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Alexandre Pantoja

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 Brandon Moreno

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Ulka Sasaki

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Douglas Silva de Andrade

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Chad Mendes

7 Josh Emmett -1

8 Mirsad Bektic

9 Chan Sung Jung

10 Renato Moicano

11 Alexander Volkanovski

12 Ricardo Lamas

13 Darren Elkins

14 Yair Rodriguez

15 Zabit Magomedsharipov

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor +1

2 Tony Ferguson -1

3 Dustin Poirier +1

4 Eddie Alvarez -1

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Al Iaquinta +1

10 James Vick +1

10 Nate Diaz -1

12 Michael Chiesa

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa

9 Israel Adesanya

10 Brad Tavares

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Uriah Hall

13 Thiago Santos

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Ilir Latifi

4 Jan Blachowicz

5 Jimi Manuwa

6 Corey Anderson

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Glover Teixeira

9 Anthony Smith

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Mauricio Rua

12 Dominick Reyes

13 Patrick Cummins

14 Tyson Pedro

15 Sam Alvey *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos

8 Mark Hunt

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Tai Tuivasa

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Stefan Struve

14 Shamil Abdurakhimov

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Nina Ansaroff +3

11 Cortney Casey -1

12 Alexa Grasso -1

13 Randa Markos -1

14 Angela Hill +1

15 Joanne Calderwood -1

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Katlyn Chookagian +4

4 Roxanne Modafferi +1

5 Liz Carmouche -1

6 Alexis Davis -3

7 Lauren Murphy -1

8 Jessica Eye

9 Barb Honchak

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Montana De La Rosa

15 Paige VanZant

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany