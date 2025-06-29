Video – Ilia Topuria shoves Paddy Pimblett in tense face off after stunning UFC 317 title win

Minting himself as the new undisputed lightweight champion, unbeaten megastar, Ilia Topuria seems to have his first challenger in mind at his new weight clash off the back of his UFC 317 win tonight, inviting a showdown with historic rival, Paddy Pimblett.

Landing his second Octagon crown in just over a year tonight, unbeaten Spanish finisher, Topuria made light work of former champion, Charles Oliveira.

Stopping the Brazilian in the very first round, Topuria would flatten the former gold holder with a right hook, left hook combination before following up with two heavy ground strikes, rendering the Sao Paulo star unconscious.

And adding to his gleaming resume in his lightweight return, Ilia Topuria had finished both Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway with hellacious knockouts in the last 18 months in his pair of championship outings at the featherweight limit.

Linked with a whole host of potential first title defense foes at 155lbs tonight, Topuria weighed up pairings with the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Justin Gaethje, and the above-mentioned, Pimblett.

Ilia Topuria calls out Paddy Pimblett after UFC 317 win

Welcoming the Liverpool grappler into the Octagon following his crushing win over Oliveira, Topuria was congraulated by the submission threat, however, vowed to knock him out soon thereafter.

And after he was warned by Pimblett how he would finish him, in fact, Topuria — strapped with two championships despite his single crown win tonight, shoved the former in the chest before they were corraled by security officials.