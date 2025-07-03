Former ‘Tank’ Opponent Gives Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach 2 Prediction

Gervonta Davis seems on track for a rematch against Lamont Roach, in what is rumored to be a sequel clash set for mid-August, and a previous opponent of the former has offered insights into a potential next chapter in the Davis vs. Roach saga. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Mario Barrios touched on several subjects ahead of his WBC world welterweight title defense against former eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, on July 19th.

Barrios previously fought Davis just over four years ago, with the former losing his WBA regular super lightweight title to the latter. In June 2021, Barrios would suffer the first loss of his pro boxing career when Davis halted him with a massive uppercut in the eleventh round. When offering up his thoughts on the first Davis vs. Roach fight and his viewpoint on how a potential rematch between those two could play out, Barrios said,

“I thought Roach put up a very competitive fight and it was very controversial for a reason. Especially with that knockdown that they didn’t score a knockdown. I don’t know what you want to call that. But yeah, I think given the rematch, I think Tank will just kind of start where he left off.” “I think in a rematch I’m still giving the edge to Tank. Not taking anything away from Roach. He’s a damn good fighter himself. He showed that and I think he surprised a lot of people with their first fight. So I think the second fight would be very much competitive but yeah, I would lean with Tank for that one.”

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach keep the bad blood going ahead of a potential rematch

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach fought to a majority draw in March, which had many aficionados of the sweet science salivating for a sequel clash. Controversy abounded in the ninth round as Davis took a knee but the ref did not appropriately rule it as a knockdown, as Barrios mentioned above. Had it have been ruled correctly, the round would have been a 10-8 and Roach would have edged out a decision win.

The two have continued the war of words on social media before the fists will seemingly fly yet again with the exchanges between Davis and Roach documented on the Instagram account @thrillboxing. If the rumoured August 16th rematch does in fact transpire between the two, expect for Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach to ramp up the banter that much more.