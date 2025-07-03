Could Gegard Mousasi Could Be Done Fighting? Training Partner Hints at the End

Gegard Mousasi has had an exemplary career in combat sports, but we may have seen the last of him in live competition, according to one of his training partners. Appearing on a recent episode of Bowks Talking Bouts, Costello Van Steenis touched on multiple topics ahead of his bid for Johnny Eblen’s middleweight crown at PFL Africa 1 on July 19th. Addressing the current situation of the former Strikeforce and Bellator MMA titleholder, who we have not seen fight in over two years now, Van Steenis said,

“Well to be honest, he’s not in town right now. I was with him last week. He’s still training a lot though. Well not a lot, he’s like enjoying life and training at the same time. So I don’t know what the deal is with Mousasi at the moment but I think he’s just taking it easy and just going with the flow. But if the flow stops, I think he’s good with that as well. So he’s just; like I said he’s going with the flow. If the flow stops, like his fighting career, he just goes on with a smile on his face. He’s really down to earth and all chill about it.”

Gegard Mousasi’s experience fighting Johnny Eblen and what he has imparted to van Steenis

Gegard Mousasi has a direct history with Johnny Eblen, with the latter defeating the former to capture the Bellator strap that he has gone on to hold for over three years and that he carries into this Van Steenis contest. When discussing what anecdotal Eblen insights that Gegard Mousasi has imparted before this title fight during PFL’s inaugural foray into Africa, Van Steenis stated,