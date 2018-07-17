UFC Rankings: Chad Mendes Returns – But Is It High Enough?

The official UFC rankings have been updated following last weekend’s (Sat., July 14, 2018) UFC Fight Night 133 from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Although Junior dos Santos headlined the event with an uneventful decision win over debuting heavyweight Blagoy Ivanov (for which “JDS” rose one spot to No. 7), perhaps a more significant change on the rankings was the return of former three-time featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes, who re-debuted on the rankings at No. 7 following his first-round technical knockout over Myles Jury in his long-awaited return from a two-year USADA suspension.

“Money” may have a Top 10 spot, yet it may not be enough considering how dominant he looked in his return against a veteran over two-and-a-half years out of the cage. True, he may have lost back-to-back fights versus Conor McGregor and Frankie Edgar – and the time off probably did him some good – but the Team Alpha Male star brings it every time out and has only lost to true legends of the featherweight division. With another win, he should find himself in the top five and above soon.

Also at featherweight, rising prospect Alexander Volkanovski made his debut at No. 11 after beating previous No. 10 Darren Elkins, who fell to No. 13.

Check out the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Demetrious Johnson

3 Max Holloway

4 Conor McGregor -1

5 Georges St-Pierre

6 TJ Dillashaw

7 Tyron Woodley +1

8 Stipe Miocic -1

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Robert Whittaker

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Tony Ferguson

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Henry Cejudo

2 Sergio Pettis

3 Joseph Benavidez

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 John Moraga

7 Wilson Reis

8 Alexandre Pantoja

9 Dustin Ortiz +1

9 Brandon Moreno

11 Ben Nguyen

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Ulka Sasaki

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Marlon Moraes

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Pedro Munhoz +1

10 Cody Stamann -1

11 Rob Font

12 Alejandro Perez +1

13 Thomas Almeida -1

14 Brett Johns

15 Douglas Silva de Andrade *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens

5 Cub Swanson

6 Josh Emmett

7 Chad Mendes *NR

8 Mirsad Bektic -1

9 Chan Sung Jung -1

10 Renato Moicano -1

11 Alexander Volkanovski *NR

12 Ricardo Lamas -1

13 Darren Elkins -3

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov -1

15 Yair Rodriguez

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Tony Ferguson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee

6 Edson Barboza

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Anthony Pettis

9 Nate Diaz -1

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Michael Chiesa

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Dan Hooker

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Colby Covington (Interim Champion)

2 Darren Till

3 Rafael Dos Anjos

4 Stephen Thompson

5 Robbie Lawler

6 Kamaru Usman

7 Demian Maia

8 Neil Magny

9 Jorge Masvidal

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Leon Edwards

12 Donald Cerrone

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Chris Weidman

4 Kelvin Gastelum

5 Jacare Souza

6 Derek Brunson

7 David Branch

8 Paulo Costa

9 Israel Adesanya

10 Brad Tavares

11 Antonio Carlos Junior

12 Uriah Hall

13 Thiago Santos

14 Elias Theodorou

15 Krzysztof Jotko

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Mauricio Rua

9 Corey Anderson

10 Misha Cirkunov

11 Dominick Reyes

12 Patrick Cummins

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

15 Sam Alvey

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Stipe Miocic

2 Derrick Lewis

3 Curtis Blaydes

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Alexander Volkov

6 Alistair Overeem

7 Junior Dos Santos +1

8 Mark Hunt -1

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Tai Tuivasa

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Stefan Struve

14 Shamil Abdurakhimov

15 Justin Willis

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Tatiana Suarez

10 Cortney Casey

11 Alexa Grasso

12 Randa Markos

13 Nina Ansaroff

14 Joanne Calderwood

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Alexis Davis

4 Liz Carmouche +3

5 Roxanne Modafferi -1

6 Lauren Murphy -1

7 Katlyn Chookagian -1

8 Jessica Eye

9 Barb Honchak

10 Jessica-Rose Clark

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Andrea Lee

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Montana De La Rosa +1

15 Paige VanZant -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Ketlen Vieira

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd

10 Bethe Correia

11 Lina Lansberg

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Gina Mazany