Nazim Sadykhov and Nikolas Motta Put on a Show in Epic Fight of the Year Contender – UFC Baku Highlights

Nazim Sadykhov scored one of the most impressive wins of his MMA career, besting Nikolas Motta in an absolute barnburner at UFC Baku in his native Azerbaijan.

Motta had upset on his mind in the first, landing a big shot to the body of Sadykhov that had the hometown favorite on his heels. Sensing a potential finish, Motta unleashed a barrage of strikes against the fence, but Sadykhov kept his guard up and weathered the storm, allowing Motta to punch himself out.

With Motta’s gas tank running low, Sadykhov fired back, eliciting a massive roar from the live crowd. Sadykhov managed to fight his way back into the round, but his offense was nothing compared to Motta’s mid-round onslaught.

The firefight continued in the second with Sadykhov landing an early elbow that split Motta open between the eyebrows. Undeterred, Motta kept slinging leather, connecting with an elbow of his own.

Taking a bit of a breather while clinched up against the fence, Sadykhov rips to the body before landing a vicious right hook that drops Motta, forcing the referee to step in and bring a stop to the contest with less than a minute to go in the second stanza.

Official Result: Nazim Sadykhov def. Nikolas Motta via TKO (strikes) at 4:17 of Round 2.

