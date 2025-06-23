Canelo Declares: ‘Beating Terence Crawford Would Be My Best Victory’

Canelo Alvarez has a laundry list of high-profile wins on his resume, but he believes a victory over Terence Crawford would be his absolute best.

Emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13, Canelo will put his undisputed super middleweight world championship on the line against ‘Bud’ in one of the most anticipated fights of the last decade.

Alvarez goes into the bout boasting an impressive 63-2 record, including noteworthy wins over Shane Mosley, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Gennady Golovkin, Caleb Plant, Jaime Munguía, Edgar Berlanga, and William Scull. But ‘Canelito’ believes none of those W’s would be bigger than getting a win over the two-time undisputed titleholder.

“It’s going to be one of my best victories in my career,’ Canelo said at a press event to promote the fight in New York. “Obviously, he’s a great fighter—he’s a legend, but you know, it’s going to be good for my books.”

Canelo vs. Crawford primed to be one of the biggest boxing events ever

In May, Canelo secured another dominant decision victory, defeating Scull in Saudi Arabia to capture the IBF super middleweight title and become the division’s undisputed champion.

Meanwhile, Crawford walks into the contest with a perfect 41-0 record, including 31 wins by way of KO/TKO. In August, ‘Bud’ bested Israil Madrimov to win the WBA and vacant WBO interim light middleweight titles.

Canelo vs. Crawford will air live on Netflix to its over 300 million subscribers, setting the stage for it to become one of the most-watched combat sports events of all time.