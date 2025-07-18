No More Pay-Per-View: DAZN Makes Riyadh Boxing Fights Free for Subscribers

The future of Riyadh Boxing will involve a phasing out of the pay-per-view model as of Q4 of 2025. This was revealed recently by Turki Alalshikh, whose involvement with Riyadh Season and TKO Boxing has been prominent in recent years, who made this announcement on social media. Taking to his personal X page to address the future of the PPV model with how he presents shows he’s involved in and what the broader aim of this effort is, Alalshikh said,

“Great meeting with my brother Shay, CEO of DAZN. We have big vision to grow boxing and decided: No More Pay-Per-View. Starting with our @ringmagazine show in November, all Riyadh Season & The Ring events will be free to DAZN subscribers. The PPV model has damaged boxing, and we will no longer support it. We are with the fight fans.”

Riyadh Boxing is leaving the PPV model this summer

The Moses Itauma vs. Dillian Whyte is set to be the last Riyadh Season boxing show that will not be available to standard DAZN subscribers. That boxing bout is set to go down in the coming weeks, with the final Riyadh Boxing DAZN pay-per-view set for August 16th. That all-British heavyweight showcase emanates from ANB Arena.

The penultimate pay-per-view for Riyadh Bozing on DAZN will come this Saturday night in what is another massive showdown in the heavyweight division. Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois are set to throw down under this DAZN pay-per-view banner on July 19th with a lot of championship hardware involved. The Ring, WBA, WBC, and WBO crowns held by Usyk and Dubois’ IBF strap will go to the winner of this highly anticipated rematch inside of London’s Wembley Stadium.

While The Ring’s first three shows since Alalshikh has helmed it were PPV attractions, the promoter understands that there has been sour feelings regarding DAZN intimating a phase away from PPV to more of a subscriber base. Only to work in a pay-per-view model to their streaming platform that has rubbed fans the wrong way for years.

The first non-pay-per-view Riyadh Boxing card in November features WBC light heavyweight champion David Bernavidez clashing with Anthony Yarde in the headliner, as well as Devin Haney challenging for the WBO welterweight strap held by Brian Norman Jr.