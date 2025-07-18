Sebastian Fundora Predicts Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez: “A Good Fight for Boxing”

Sebastian Fundora thinks that the upcoming Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez is a net positive for the world of the sweet science, but he has a defined idea of who emerges victorious. As a recent guest on Bowks Talking Bouts, Fundora touched on multiple subjects within the boxing world ahead of his hugely anticipated rematch with Tim Tszyu on July 19th.

‘The Towering Inferno’ has had a back-and-forth over the years with Terence Crawford and has in the past expressed that he doesn’t need a fight with ‘Bud’ to grow his own pugilistic profile. In fact, there have been some semblance of talks at different points to work towards a Crawford vs. Fundora clash happened when the former was the interim WBO junior middleweight champion while the latter was the WBO titleholder outright.

In that context, when expressing his thoughts on the looming Crawford vs. Canelo clash, Sebastian Fundora said,

“I think it’s a good fight, a good fight for boxing. I have Canelo, of course. But those two are at the top of the game, you know. It’s gonna be nice. Who shows up that night and who doesn’t.”

Terence Crawford vs. Manny Pacquiao in their primes gets ‘golden’ prediction

Sebastian Fundora takes on Tim Tszyu in a rematch in what is the penultimate fight of the night before Mario Barrios defends his WBC welterweight crown against returning icon Manny Pacquiao while Terence Crawford has his own business this September with Canelo Alvarez as mentioned earlier. But who would win if Pacquiao and Crawford fought one another in a hypothetical scenario where both are in their prime?

Oscar De La Hoya recently offered up his prediction for a prime vs. prime dream fight between ‘Bud’ and Pac Man during a recent interview with Mail Sport. ‘The Golden Boy’ has anecdotal experience with Pacquiao as boxing’s only eight division world champion has earned a win inside the ring over De La Hoya.

With Crawford being a four weight champion while becoming undisputed in two weight categories, it makes sense that people would do a fantasty booking of Crawford vs. Pacquiao in their respective primes. When touching upon his prediction for the fanasty matchup of prime ‘Bud’ versus prime Pac Man, De La Hoya stated,