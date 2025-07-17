Can Tom Aspinall Defeat Jon Jones at the First-Ever UFC White House Event? ‘Bones’ Wants the Smoke

ByCraig Pekios
Jon Jones is finally willing to fight Tom Aspinall.

After ducking the heavy-hitting Brit for the better part of two years, ‘Bones’ is ready to throw hands with the newly minted undisputed heavyweight world champion — so long as they’re doing so on the White House lawn.

“I can’t promise anyone anything, but I have a very strong feeling that I’ll be on that card,” Jones said in a recent interview. “It’s gonna be historic.”

As for who Jones wants to fight at the history-making Fight Night, he’ll take any man holding the belt that used to be wrapped around his waist, including Aspinall.

“I would want to take on whoever’s holding the belt at the end of the year,” Jones added. “As of right now, Tom Aspinall is the champion, but we’ll see who’s the champion at the end of the year. Be only fitting to have an American guy fighting for the championship that night, and I’d be willing to put it all on the line one more time.”

Aspinall likely to defend his title while Jon Jones awaits White House event in 2026

Aspinall was promoted from interim to undisputed titleholder after Jones announced his retirement from the sport in June. 13 days later, ‘Bones’ announced that he was jumping back into the testing pool — presumably to make himself available for the UFC’s highly anticipated event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, expected to go down in summer 2026.

We probably won’t see Jones compete before then, assuming things come together in the nation’s capital.

Aspinall is expected to defend his title for the first time later this year, though no official announcements have been made. Thus far, the favorite to challenge Aspinall is former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane.

‘Bon Gamin’ still sits as the top-ranked contender in the division following back-to-back wins against Serghei Spivac and Alexander Volkov.

