“I’m Back” – Conor McGregor Explains White House Fight Plans Alongside Jon Jones and Donald Trump

Conor McGregor wants in on the UFC’s plans to invade the White House.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to host a one-of-a-kind UFC event at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, featuring some of the absolute best mixed martial artists of all time, including Jon Jones and ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

“I’m going home,” McGregor told The Schmo while discussing rumors of his return at next year’s White House card. “I’m going to get the head down. I’m going to rest. They’re testing me. I’m in the pool. I says, ‘Go tell him, man. I thought that’s what the pools are for — jumping in and out of.’ But I’m back in the pool. So, get ready and stay ready, ’cause damage will be done.”



It’s certainly not the first time McGregor has teased a potential return to the Octagon. We spent the better part of two years waiting for him to make his “greatest comeback in combat sports history” against Michael Chandler, only for him to pull out of the fight due to a broken pinky toe.

It’s been more than 4 years since Conor McGregor has fought in the UFC

McGregor has not competed inside the Octagon since suffering a broken leg in the first round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The Notorious’ has lost three of his last four under the UFC banner, including back-to-back losses against ‘The Diamond’ and getting choked out by bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. His only win in nearly a decade came against a past-his-prime Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

But despite a lack of wins, activity, and a slew of bad press, McGregor remains one of the biggest names in the sport. That and his close friendship with Trump make him an unsurprising pick for the promotion’s history-making Fight Night in D.C.