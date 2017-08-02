UFC Rankings Update: Jon Jones Overtakes Mighty Mouse In Top P4P Spot

Jon ‘Bones’ is back in the top pound-for-pound spot on the official UFC rankings.

Following his third-round knockout of archrival Daniel Cormier to win back the title in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from Anaheim, Calif., “Bones” has surpassed dominant flyweight champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson at the top of the P4P rankings, re-taking the spot he ruled for years as the dominant light heavyweight champion.

A head-scratching series of out-of-the-cage problems with drugs were the only thing that could stand in Jones’ way, but unfortunately, they did in a big way, limiting him to just one win in more than two years since his first victory over Cormier at January 2015’s UFC 182.

In his stead, Johnson had racked up title defense after title defense, tying legendary former middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive defenses with 10. Jones certainly could have tied and/or broken that record if he had been able to stay out of trouble, but nonetheless, his overtaking of ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ top spot is sure to be the cause of several heated discussions among fight fans.

In other rankings movement, Robbie Lawler moved up two spots following his hard-fought unanimous decision win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 214, moving from 3 to a tie with Stephen Thompson at the No. 1 spot after recent title contender Demian Maia moved down two spots to No. 3 following his heavily-criticized loss to Tyron Woodley in the UFC 214 co-main. Cerrone moved down one spot to No. 7 for the close loss.

Here are the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Jon Jones +4

2 Demetrious Johnson -1

3 Conor McGregor -1

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Max Holloway -1

6 Cody Garbrandt -1

7 Daniel Cormier -4

8 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

9 Tyron Woodley

10 Dominick Cruz

11 Michael Bisping

12 Jose Aldo

13 Cris Cyborg *NR

14 Amanda Nunes -1

15 Robert Whittaker -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Wilson Reis

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Sergio Pettis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Tim Elliott

10 John Moraga

11 Ian McCall

12 Dustin Ortiz

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Louis Smolka

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Jimmie Rivera +1

3 Raphael Assuncao

5 John Lineker

6 Bryan Caraway

7 Aljamain Sterling +1

8 John Dodson -1

9 Thomas Almeida

9 Marlon Moraes +1

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Pedro Munhoz

13 Rob Font

14 Matthew Lopez

15 Johnny Eduardo

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion : Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Brian Ortega +2

7 Yair Rodriguez -1

8 Jeremy Stephens -1

9 Darren Elkins +1

10 Renato Moicano -1

11 Dennis Bermudez

12 Dooho Choi

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Myles Jury *NR

15 Jason Knight

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion : Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Kevin Lee

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Michael Johnson

10 Michael Chiesa

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Evan Dunham

15 Gilbert Melendez

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion : Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson +1

1 Robbie Lawler +2

3 Demian Maia -2

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Carlos Condit

6 Neil Magny

7 Donald Cerrone +1

8 Colby Covington

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

10 Rafael Dos Anjos

11 Gunnar Nelson

12 Dong Hyun Kim

13 Kamaru Usman

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Tarec Saffiedine

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion : Michael Bisping

1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Jacare Souza

5 Chris Weidman

6 Anderson Silva

7 Derek Brunson

8 Kelvin Gastelum

9 David Branch

10 Krzysztof Jotko

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Thales Leites

13 Tim Boetsch

14 Uriah Hall

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier -1

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Volkan Oezdemir +2

4 Glover Teixeira

5 Jimi Manuwa -2

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Corey Anderson -1

9 Misha Cirkunov

10 Ilir Latifi

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Patrick Cummins

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gian Villante

15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Stipe Miocic

1 Alistair Overeem

2 Fabricio Werdum

3 Cain Velasquez

4 Junior Dos Santos

5 Francis Ngannou

6 Mark Hunt

7 Derrick Lewis

8 Alexander Volkov

9 Stefan Struve

10 Marcin Tybura

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Junior Albini +1

14 Travis Browne -1

15 Curtis Blaydes

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion : Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Rose Namajunas

4 Jessica Andrade

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Carla Esparza

8 Cynthia Calvillo

9 Randa Markos

10 Joanne Calderwood

11 Felice Herrig

12 Paige VanZant

13 Cortney Casey

14 Maryna Moroz

15 Jessica Aguilar

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ronda Rousey

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Sara McMann

7 Cat Zingano

8 Germaine de Randamie

9 Liz Carmouche

10 Alexis Davis

11 Marion Reneau

12 Ketlen Vieira

12 Katlyn Chookagian +2

14 Bethe Correia -1

15 Leslie Smith