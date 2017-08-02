UFC Rankings Update: Jon Jones Overtakes Mighty Mouse In Top P4P Spot

Jon ‘Bones’ is back in the top pound-for-pound spot on the official UFC rankings.
Following his third-round knockout of archrival Daniel Cormier to win back the title in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from Anaheim, Calif., “Bones” has surpassed dominant flyweight champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson at the top of the P4P rankings, re-taking the spot he ruled for years as the dominant light heavyweight champion.
A head-scratching series of out-of-the-cage problems with drugs were the only thing that could stand in Jones’ way, but unfortunately, they did in a big way, limiting him to just one win in more than two years since his first victory over Cormier at January 2015’s UFC 182.
In his stead, Johnson had racked up title defense after title defense, tying legendary former middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive defenses with 10. Jones certainly could have tied and/or broken that record if he had been able to stay out of trouble, but nonetheless, his overtaking of ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ top spot is sure to be the cause of several heated discussions among fight fans.
In other rankings movement, Robbie Lawler moved up two spots following his hard-fought unanimous decision win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 214, moving from 3 to a tie with Stephen Thompson at the No. 1 spot after recent title contender Demian Maia moved down two spots to No. 3 following his heavily-criticized loss to Tyron Woodley in the UFC 214 co-main. Cerrone moved down one spot to No. 7 for the close loss.
Here are the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Jon Jones +4
2 Demetrious Johnson -1
3 Conor McGregor -1
4 Stipe Miocic
5 Max Holloway -1
6 Cody Garbrandt -1
7 Daniel Cormier -4
8 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
9 Tyron Woodley
10 Dominick Cruz
11 Michael Bisping
12 Jose Aldo
13 Cris Cyborg *NR
14 Amanda Nunes -1
15 Robert Whittaker -1
FLYWEIGHT
Champion : Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Wilson Reis
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Sergio Pettis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 Tim Elliott
10 John Moraga
11 Ian McCall
12 Dustin Ortiz
13 Alexandre Pantoja
14 Louis Smolka
15 Magomed Bibulatov
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Jimmie Rivera +1
3 Raphael Assuncao
5 John Lineker
6 Bryan Caraway
7 Aljamain Sterling +1
8 John Dodson -1
9 Thomas Almeida
9 Marlon Moraes +1
11 Eddie Wineland
12 Pedro Munhoz
13 Rob Font
14 Matthew Lopez
15 Johnny Eduardo
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion : Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Brian Ortega +2
7 Yair Rodriguez -1
8 Jeremy Stephens -1
9 Darren Elkins +1
10 Renato Moicano -1
11 Dennis Bermudez
12 Dooho Choi
13 Mirsad Bektic
14 Myles Jury *NR
15 Jason Knight
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion : Conor McGregor
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Nate Diaz
7 Kevin Lee
8 Dustin Poirier
9 Michael Johnson
10 Michael Chiesa
11 Al Iaquinta
12 Beneil Dariush
13 Anthony Pettis
14 Evan Dunham
15 Gilbert Melendez
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion : Tyron Woodley
1 Stephen Thompson +1
1 Robbie Lawler +2
3 Demian Maia -2
4 Jorge Masvidal
5 Carlos Condit
6 Neil Magny
7 Donald Cerrone +1
8 Colby Covington
9 Santiago Ponzinibbio
10 Rafael Dos Anjos
11 Gunnar Nelson
12 Dong Hyun Kim
13 Kamaru Usman
14 Alex Oliveira
15 Tarec Saffiedine
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion : Michael Bisping
1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)
2 Yoel Romero
3 Luke Rockhold
4 Jacare Souza
5 Chris Weidman
6 Anderson Silva
7 Derek Brunson
8 Kelvin Gastelum
9 David Branch
10 Krzysztof Jotko
11 Vitor Belfort
12 Thales Leites
13 Tim Boetsch
14 Uriah Hall
15 Thiago Santos
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Jon Jones
1 Daniel Cormier -1
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Volkan Oezdemir +2
4 Glover Teixeira
5 Jimi Manuwa -2
6 Mauricio Rua
7 Ovince Saint Preux
8 Corey Anderson -1
9 Misha Cirkunov
10 Ilir Latifi
11 Rogerio Nogueira
12 Patrick Cummins
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Gian Villante
15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Stipe Miocic
1 Alistair Overeem
2 Fabricio Werdum
3 Cain Velasquez
4 Junior Dos Santos
5 Francis Ngannou
6 Mark Hunt
7 Derrick Lewis
8 Alexander Volkov
9 Stefan Struve
10 Marcin Tybura
11 Aleksei Oleinik
12 Andrei Arlovski
13 Junior Albini +1
14 Travis Browne -1
15 Curtis Blaydes
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion : Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1 Claudia Gadelha
2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
3 Rose Namajunas
4 Jessica Andrade
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Carla Esparza
8 Cynthia Calvillo
9 Randa Markos
10 Joanne Calderwood
11 Felice Herrig
12 Paige VanZant
13 Cortney Casey
14 Maryna Moroz
15 Jessica Aguilar
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm
3 Julianna Pena
4 Ronda Rousey
5 Raquel Pennington
6 Sara McMann
7 Cat Zingano
8 Germaine de Randamie
9 Liz Carmouche
10 Alexis Davis
11 Marion Reneau
12 Ketlen Vieira
12 Katlyn Chookagian +2
14 Bethe Correia -1
15 Leslie Smith