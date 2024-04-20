Dana White reaches a new level of pettiness with MMA media hit piece following UFC 300

Dana White has taken his disdain for the MMA media to a new level of pettiness.

On the heels of the biggest event in promotional history, UFC 300, the outspoken CEO put together a video featuring some of the more memorable moments from the landmark event in Las Vegas — but not before using it as an opportunity to once again slam combat sports journalists and podcasters.

“As we rolled into UFC 300, the MMA ‘experts’ weighed in on what they thought of UFC 300, and for all the fighters who were are this card, when I said that it was the greatest card ever assembled in the history of combat sports, this is what the media thought of you guys,” White said in a video on X.

From there, the video shifts to a highlight reel of MMA pundits who openly disparaged the UFC 300 matchmaking on their respective platforms. Those personalities include former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub, Jesse Merl, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Eric Jackman, Petesy Carroll, Brian Campbell, Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat, ex-UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy, AJ DeVito, and Lucas Tracy.

Dana White Overpromised, but still delivered

With UFC 300 now in the rear-view mirror, everyone can agree that the card delivered some of the most memorable moments in MMA history. Max Holloway’s buzzer-beating knockout of Justin Gaethje and Alex Pereira’s first-round finish of Jamahal Hill moments after telling Herb Dean to back away will undoubtedly stand the test of time.

But before the biggest card of all time went down in T-Mobile Arena, many fight fans were upset over the company failing to deliver the marquee matchup that White had vehemently promised months prior.

“You guys can’t even handle the main event,” White said during an Instagram Live in January. “We’re working on a couple of different options. Trust me, the UFC 300 main event is going to be crazy.”

To be fair, most fans were aiming a little too high, hoping to see former stars like Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre, Brock Lesnar, or Khabib Nurmagomedov make their returns to the Octagon. Still, Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill was far from the “crazy” headliner White touted which resulted in the pre-event backlash.

In the end, Dana White did not deliver on his main event promise, but he still delivered an event that will go down in the annals of MMA history, receiving critical acclaim from even the most jaded of pundits.

Everybody won. Let’s just leave it at that and move on to the next one.