UFC Rankings Update: Miocic Breaks Into Top Five P4P

UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas last weekend (Sat. May 13, 2017) presented fight fans with quite the night of drama, knockouts, and perhaps the continuation of a record-breaking championship reign.
Welterweight Demian Maia was able to solidify himself as the No. 1-contender for the 170-pound title, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on a 25-minute clinic against challenger Jessica Andrade, and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic made quick work of Junior dos Santos in a rematch of their epic initial encounter years ago.
The first updated rankings report since the Dallas event is now out, and you can check out the dramatic changes to the UFC’s ranking system here below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Daniel Cormier
4 Jose Aldo
5 Stipe Miocic +1
6 Cody Garbrandt -1
7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
8 Dominick Cruz
9 Tyron Woodley
10 Michael Bisping
11 Amanda Nunes
12 Max Holloway
13 TJ Dillashaw
14 Khabib Nurmagomedov
15 Frankie Edgar *NR
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Wilson Reis
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Sergio Pettis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Tim Elliott
9 Ian McCall
10 Dustin Ortiz
11 John Moraga
12 Ben Nguyen
13 Louis Smolka
14 Alexandre Pantoja
15 Ryan Benoit
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 John Lineker
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 Bryan Caraway
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Thomas Almeida
10 Johnny Eduardo
11 Eddie Wineland
12 Pedro Munhoz
13 Iuri Alcantara
14 Joe Soto
15 Rob Font
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Jose Aldo
1 Max Holloway (Interim Champion)
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Anthony Pettis
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Brian Ortega
10 Dennis Bermudez
11 Renato Moicano
12 Darren Elkins
13 Dooho Choi
14 Mirsad Bektic
15 Renan Barao
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza +1
5 Rafael Dos Anjos -1
6 Michael Johnson
7 Michael Chiesa
8 Nate Diaz
9 Dustin Poirier
10 Beneil Dariush
11 Al Iaquinta
12 Kevin Lee
13 Evan Dunham
14 Gilbert Melendez
15 Francisco Trinaldo *NR
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Demian Maia +2
2 Stephen Thompson -1
3 Robbie Lawler -1
4 Carlos Condit
5 Jorge Masvidal
6 Neil Magny
7 Dong Hyun Kim
8 Donald Cerrone
9 Gunnar Nelson
10 Kamaru Usman
11 Tarec Saffiedine
12 Ryan LaFlare
13 Santiago Ponzinibbio
14 Matt Brown
15 Leon Edwards
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Michael Bisping
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Robert Whittaker
4 Gegard Mousasi
5 Jacare Souza
6 Chris Weidman
7 Anderson Silva
8 Derek Brunson
9 Krzysztof Jotko
9 David Branch *NR
11 Vitor Belfort -1
12 Thales Leites -1
13 Uriah Hall -1
14 Sam Alvey -1
15 Daniel Kelly -1
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Glover Teixeira
3 Jimi Manuwa
4 Mauricio Rua
5 Volkan Oezdemir
6 Corey Anderson
7 Misha Cirkunov
8 Ovince Saint Preux
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Rogerio Nogueira
11 Patrick Cummins
12 Tyson Pedro
13 Gian Villante +1
14 Jan Blachowicz -1
15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov *NR
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Fabricio Werdum
2 Cain Velasquez
3 Alistair Overeem
4 Junior Dos Santos
5 Francis Ngannou
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Mark Hunt
8 Andrei Arlovski
9 Travis Browne
10 Alexander Volkov
11 Stefan Struve
12 Tim Johnson
13 Marcin Tybura
14 Aleksei Oleinik
15 Daniel Omielanczuk
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1 Claudia Gadelha
2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
3 Rose Namajunas +1
4 Jessica Andrade -1
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Joanne Calderwood
8 Carla Esparza +1
9 Randa Markos -1
10 Maryna Moroz
11 Cortney Casey *NR
12 Paige VanZant -1
13 Felice Herrig
14 Cynthia Calvillo +1
15 Jessica Aguilar -3
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Julianna Pena
3 Ronda Rousey
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Holly Holm
6 Sara McMann
7 Cat Zingano
8 Liz Carmouche
9 Alexis Davis
10 Germaine de Randamie
11 Bethe Correia
12 Marion Reneau
13 Ketlen Vieira
14 Katlyn Chookagian
15 Ashlee Evans-Smith