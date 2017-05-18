UFC Rankings Update: Miocic Breaks Into Top Five P4P

UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas last weekend (Sat. May 13, 2017) presented fight fans with quite the night of drama, knockouts, and perhaps the continuation of a record-breaking championship reign.

Welterweight Demian Maia was able to solidify himself as the No. 1-contender for the 170-pound title, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk put on a 25-minute clinic against challenger Jessica Andrade, and heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic made quick work of Junior dos Santos in a rematch of their epic initial encounter years ago.

The first updated rankings report since the Dallas event is now out, and you can check out the dramatic changes to the UFC’s ranking system here below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Jose Aldo

5 Stipe Miocic +1

6 Cody Garbrandt -1

7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

8 Dominick Cruz

9 Tyron Woodley

10 Michael Bisping

11 Amanda Nunes

12 Max Holloway

13 TJ Dillashaw

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Frankie Edgar *NR

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Wilson Reis

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Sergio Pettis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Tim Elliott

9 Ian McCall

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 John Moraga

12 Ben Nguyen

13 Louis Smolka

14 Alexandre Pantoja

15 Ryan Benoit

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 John Lineker

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 Bryan Caraway

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Johnny Eduardo

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Pedro Munhoz

13 Iuri Alcantara

14 Joe Soto

15 Rob Font

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Jose Aldo

1 Max Holloway (Interim Champion)

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Anthony Pettis

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Brian Ortega

10 Dennis Bermudez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Darren Elkins

13 Dooho Choi

14 Mirsad Bektic

15 Renan Barao

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza +1

5 Rafael Dos Anjos -1

6 Michael Johnson

7 Michael Chiesa

8 Nate Diaz

9 Dustin Poirier

10 Beneil Dariush

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Kevin Lee

13 Evan Dunham

14 Gilbert Melendez

15 Francisco Trinaldo *NR

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Demian Maia +2

2 Stephen Thompson -1

3 Robbie Lawler -1

4 Carlos Condit

5 Jorge Masvidal

6 Neil Magny

7 Dong Hyun Kim

8 Donald Cerrone

9 Gunnar Nelson

10 Kamaru Usman

11 Tarec Saffiedine

12 Ryan LaFlare

13 Santiago Ponzinibbio

14 Matt Brown

15 Leon Edwards

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Robert Whittaker

4 Gegard Mousasi

5 Jacare Souza

6 Chris Weidman

7 Anderson Silva

8 Derek Brunson

9 Krzysztof Jotko

9 David Branch *NR

11 Vitor Belfort -1

12 Thales Leites -1

13 Uriah Hall -1

14 Sam Alvey -1

15 Daniel Kelly -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Glover Teixeira

3 Jimi Manuwa

4 Mauricio Rua

5 Volkan Oezdemir

6 Corey Anderson

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Ovince Saint Preux

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Rogerio Nogueira

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gian Villante +1

14 Jan Blachowicz -1

15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Fabricio Werdum

2 Cain Velasquez

3 Alistair Overeem

4 Junior Dos Santos

5 Francis Ngannou

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Mark Hunt

8 Andrei Arlovski

9 Travis Browne

10 Alexander Volkov

11 Stefan Struve

12 Tim Johnson

13 Marcin Tybura

14 Aleksei Oleinik

15 Daniel Omielanczuk

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Rose Namajunas +1

4 Jessica Andrade -1

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Joanne Calderwood

8 Carla Esparza +1

9 Randa Markos -1

10 Maryna Moroz

11 Cortney Casey *NR

12 Paige VanZant -1

13 Felice Herrig

14 Cynthia Calvillo +1

15 Jessica Aguilar -3

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Julianna Pena

3 Ronda Rousey

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Holly Holm

6 Sara McMann

7 Cat Zingano

8 Liz Carmouche

9 Alexis Davis

10 Germaine de Randamie

11 Bethe Correia

12 Marion Reneau

13 Ketlen Vieira

14 Katlyn Chookagian

15 Ashlee Evans-Smith