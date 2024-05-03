Video – William Gomis worryingly wobbles to scale, comes in underweight for return fight at UFC 301

UFC featherweight William Gomis had a scary weigh-in ahead of his UFC 301 fight against Jean Silva.

On Friday morning in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the official weigh-ins were taking place and Gomis went up to the scale with his clothes on. He was struggling to get to the scale as he was walking very slowly and had to be helped off the scale.

However, to add to the uniqueness of it, Gomis weighed in at 143lbs, three pounds under the 146lbs limit for his featherweight scrap.

After his weigh-in, the commission followed him to the back and paid close attention to him, and according to MMA journalist Guilherme Cruz, Gomis threw up backstage before his weigh-in. The French fighter did appear well on the scale, and why he was three pounds under the weight limit looking that dehydrated is a concern. But, he weighed in successfully and as of right now, his UFC 301 fight against Silva is still on.

Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

William Gomis (13-2) is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC and is coming off a stoppage win over Yanis Ghemmouri. It was his first stoppage win in the UFC as he beat Francis Marshall by split decision and defeated Jarno Ennis by majority decision in his debut.

Jean Silva (12-2) is 1-0 in the UFC as he scored a first-round knockout over Westin Wilson back in January. Silva got signed to the UFC after winning a decision on the Contender Series.

Mandatory Credit: Alex Goodlett

UFC 301 fight card

Here is how UFC 301 stacks up on Saturday night:

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Prelims

Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Elves Brenner vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

Early Prelims