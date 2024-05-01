Video – UFC star Sean Strickland pulls gun on kids playing ding-dong ditch

Sean Strickland’s house is not the one you want to play ding-dong ditch at.

A couple of kids with nothing better to do in the middle of the night nearly found out the hard way after ringing the former middleweight champ’s doorbell at 1 a.m.

Strickland strolled out of his home sporting a robe and a handgun.

These kids tried pranking Sean Strickland at 1AM and he came outside with a gun 😭



It’s certainly not the first time Strickland has brandished a handgun in the face of some suspicious goings-on. Last year, he pulled a gun on a man who appeared to be lurking around his vehicle. Believing the man was looking to steal his truck, Strickland approached and stuck a gun in his face, only to find out that local authorities were actively searching for the individual following a domestic incident.

Another instance nearly saw Strickland pull heat on his own friends and family after throwing him a surprise birthday party in his Las Vegas residence.

Sean Strickland returns to the Octagon at UFC 302

After surrendering his 185-pound crown to Dricus Du Plessis in January, Strickland will return to the Octagon on Saturday, June 1 for a middleweight scrap with Paulo Costa. Initially, ‘Tarzan’ turned down the opportunity after the UFC made a surprisingly low offer considering his status as a former champion.

Days after venting his frustration on social media, the UFC came correct with a new offer, prompting Strickland to sign on the dotted line and jump straight into training camp.

Currently, Strickland sits as the No. 1 ranked contender in the division. If he delivers a solid showing against ‘The Eraser’ at UFC 302, he could very well earn an opportunity to reclaim the middleweight title — once Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya settle some business first.