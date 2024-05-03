Ex-UFC sensation ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey penning the script for her own Netflix biopic

Ronda Rousey’s life story is about to get the big screen treatment.

Well, maybe not the big screen, but fans of the women’s MMA pioneer will be excited to hear that the UFC icon turned WWE Superstar will pen the script for her own biopic. Per a report from Deadline, Netflix closed a deal to distribute a film based on Rousey’s two memoirs My Fight/Your Fight and Our Fight.

Chernin Entertainment, best known for the Planet of the Apes series, The Greatest Showman, and Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, is set to produce the picture.

This is the second time that Rousey’s story has been optioned. Paramount snagged the rights following the release of her first book in 2015, but let the rights lapse, allowing the streaming giant to step in and snatch them up — with one notable caveat: that she be allowed to write the script alongside her sister Maria Burns Ortiz.

According to the report, Rousey cranked out the screenplay in a week and left everyone who read it “blown away” by the quality of her work.

Perhaps there truly is nothing Ronda Rousey can’t do.

While she will write the script, Ronda Rousey will not play herself in the Netflix biopic

Rousey is no stranger to the silver screen, having appeared in a slew of films at the height of her popularity inside the Octagon.

She featured alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in The Expendables 3 and landed the role of a villain in Fast & The Furious 7. She also co-starred in Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg and The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohen.

However, this time around, Ronda Rousey will not be stepping in front of the cameras. Who lands the leading role remains to be seen, but casting is expected to begin within the next few months.