Tony Ferguson offered grappling match against Charles Oliveira on a future UFC Fight Pass Invitational card

We may not know when Tony Ferguson will step back inside the Octagon, but it sounds like we could see him hit the mat before then.

According to ‘El Cucuy,’ he was offered the opportunity to roll with former lightweight world champion Charles Oliveira at a future UFC Fight Pass Invitational event.

“Was offered a grappling match against good ol’e Charlie Olives AKA Chuck for @UFCFightPass Invitational,” Ferguson wrote on his Instagram stories.

With UFC Fight Pass Invitational 7 scheduled to go down on Wednesday, May 15, Ferguson was likely offered a spot on a yet-to-be-announced card.

Their potential grappling match would serve as a rematch of sorts after the two stepped inside the Octagon against one another at UFC 256 in December 2020. Oliveira earned himself a unanimous decision victory, handing Ferguson his second-straight loss.

Tony Ferguson convinced he can still compete at the highest level

Since then, Tony Ferguson has grown his losing streak to near-record-breaking seven-straight defeats. Following his latest loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296, fans, pundits, and even UFC CEO Dana White called for ‘El Cucuy’ to lay down his gloves for good.

Unfortunately, Ferguson has failed to take the advice of his peers, remaining convinced that he can turn things around and get back to the version of himself that once rattled off 12 straight wins in what was the most talent-rich division at the time.

As for Charles Oliveira, ‘Do Bronx’ is fresh off a split decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 last month. With the loss, Oliveira will move back down the lightweight ladder, paving the way for Dustin Poirier to step up and accept a fight with the division’s top dog, Islam Makhachev.

Still, Oliveira is sitting as the No. 2 ranked contender in the division, meaning one big win could put him right back into the title picture. However, ‘Do Bronx’ recently suggested that a move up to welterweight could be in his future.