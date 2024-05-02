UFC star Alex Pereira confirms plan to fight Jiri Prochazka in title rematch next, bout date in the works

Undisputed light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira has revealed plans are currently in place for him to defend his title in a championship rematch against former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka next, with the promotion working on a date to stage the bout.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion and the incumbent kingpin at 205 pounds, headlined UFC 300 last month – defending that latter crown for the first time.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Turning in a stunning first round victory, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira stopped the returning former champion, Jamahal Hill with a blistering first round win, felling the Illinois native with a thunderous finish.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

On that same main card, Czech Republic favorite, Prochazka landed an impressive second round win over fellow European star, Aleksandar Rakic in the pair’s long-anticipated grudge fight, rallying to finish the Serbian-born contender with a stunning knockout.

Alex Pereira confirms plan to rematch Jiri Prochazka next

And staking his claim for a title fight rematch with Pereira in the aftermath of his win at UFC 300 last month, it appears Prochazka is inching closer to seeing his wish fulfilled, with the Brazilian confirming a bout is in the works.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas – USA TODAY Sports

“Alex Pereira just told us during a scrum in Rio that he’s likely fighting Jiri Prochazka next,” MMA Fighting reporter, Guilherme Cruz posted on his X account. “Still working on a date. Will have video soon over at @MMAFighting.”

Alex Pereira just told us during a scrum in Rio that he's likely fighting Jiri Prochazka next. Still working on a date. Will have video soon over at @MMAFighting.



Also, scrum videos with UFC 301 guest fighters Charles Oliveira, Alex Grasso and Diego Lopes. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) May 2, 2024

Headlining UFC 295 back in November of last year at Madison Square Garden, Pereira snatched the vacant light heavyweight title with a second round stoppage win over Prochazka, handing the former Rizin FF gold holder his first loss since his transition to the Octagon.

3-0 since his move to the light heavyweight limit last July, Pereira, a GLORY Kickboxing Hall of Fame inductee turned in a decision victory over another former titleholder, Jan Blachowicz in his weight class bow in Salt Lake City at UFC 291.

Who do you think wins in a potential championship re-run: Alex Pereira or Jiri Prochazka?