Justin Gaethje has had a storied and exciting career in MMA and is often hailed as the most exciting and violent fighter ever. With his upcoming rematch against short-notice opponent Rafiel Fiziev at UFC 313, we will be looking back at the greatest fights in the history of “The Highlight” Justin Gaethje’s career.

5. Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier 1

In their initial showing, as opposed to their second fight, in which Gaethje won via head kick knockout, Justin Gaethje, in his brawling style, gave us one of the grittiest and nastiest fights on both Dustin Poirier and Gaethje’s careers. Poirier would slug it out against Gaethje with his signature southpaw boxing, and Gaethje would return with his infamous leg kicks that chopped down Dustin Poirier as the fight progressed.

However, Poirier would win the day in the 4th round as he would beautifully counter one of Gaethje’s leg kicks and badly rock him. Allowing Poirier to swarm Gaethje and finish him off early in the fourth round. It’s an unbelievable fight, and we’re only at the fifth pick.

4. Justin Gaethje Vs. Eddie Alvarez

When Gaethje faced off against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 218, Alvarez was in a sticky situation. He was coming off a loss to Conor McGregor and a no-contest against Dustin Poirier. This didn’t stop the UFC from giving the Bellator Icon hard fights. So, we got fireworks in a face-off between the former Bellator lightweight champion and former World Series of Fight (now the PFL) light champion.

The two fighters engaged in a slugfest, with Gaethje winging power shots and Alvarez blowing up Gaethje’s body for over three rounds. This symphony of violence ended when Eddie Alvarez landed a horrific knee that face-planted Gaethje in horrific fashion, another marvel of a fight by Gaethje despite the loss.

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Luis Palomino 2

Finally, a win for Justin Gaethje on this list, as he would face off against old foe Luis Palomino in a rematch for the lightweight title of the WSOF (now PFL). The first fight was a banger, and this one was, too. Gaethje and Palomino would both rock and drop each other in the first round in a rollercoaster of a start.

This fight ended sooner than the first and far more viciously, as Gaethje would end these two rounds of war with one of the most vicious overhand rights you’ll ever see. Brutally dropping Palomino was crumpled to the ground, Gaethje would finish him with ground and pound. Despite the loss, Palomino would have a promising career and even be a world champion in BKFC, and Gaethje would go on to win both interim lightweight gold and the symbolic BMF title against old foe Dustin Poirier.

2. Justin Gathje vs. Michael Johnson

In his first fight in the UFC against Michael Johnson, UFC fans were introduced to Gaethje in the most exciting and violent ways in this absolute banger. With the two already animating in the build-up, fighters would show anger in the fight. The two would begin throwing down immediately, and Michael Johnson got the better of Gaethje in the first round, rocking him badly and nearly finishing him off before the bell went off to end the first round.

In the second round, despite being rocked again by Johnson, Gaethje would rally as his superior cardio and chopping at Johnson’s leg would leave Michael Johnson nearly crippled in the fight; as he fell to the ground, Gaethje would allow him to stand up as he slowly did in pain. Gaethje beat down Johnson with vicious uppercuts and knees crushing Michael Johnson along the cage and forcing John McCarthy to stop the fight.

It was an incredible introduction for Gaethje on the biggest stage of all of MMA.

1. Justin Gaethje Vs. Tony Ferguson

In a destiny-breaking event, after the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak stole the dream fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov for a final time. Due to Kahbib having to pull due to travel restrictions, Justin Gaethje would step in at UFC 249 and end the dream match. As it was on relatively short notice, having 6 weeks to prepare for “El Cucy” Tony Ferguson.

Who cut weight twice for this fight in an unwise decision, as Gaethje would show out against the lightweight great? Outstriking him and landing brutal shots that put the likes of Edson Barboza, James Vick, and Donald Cerrone down in one shot. Tony Ferguson showed off his legendary chin and resolve as he took the shots in an attempt to get to Gaethje, who put on the best performance of his career, even overcoming a second-round knockdown that nearly had him finished.

To recover quickly, go back to landing on Ferguson and brutalizing for the rest of the match. In an empty arena, every vicious shot reverberated loudly and hauntingly as the world changed, and so did Tony Ferguson, as this would be the start of his legendary downfall. The story, the quality of the match, the empty arena, Tony Ferguson’s toughness, and Justin Gaethje’s crowning moment are what make this one of the most heartbreaking fights in MMA history and, as a result, the most significant fight in Justin Gaethje’s career.