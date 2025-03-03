Rafael Fiziev talks ‘Miracle’ rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: ‘I’m not deserving of it’

Returning this weekend at UFC 313, Rafael Fiziev believes its a “miracle” he has managed to land himself a rematch with ex-interim champion, Justin Gaethje so soon after their first fight — claiming he is not “deserving” to stand opposite the Arizona striker already again.

Fiziev, the current number eleven ranked lightweight contender, will draft in to this weekend’s UFC 313 co-headliner against Gaethje, replacing an injury-stricken, Dan Hooker, with the Kiwi forced from the card due to a hand fracture.

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

And first fighting the former symbolic BMF champion at UFC 286, Kazakh-born striker, Fiziev saw his roughshod run through the lightweight ranks halted in a controversial majority decision loss in London.

Rafael Fiziev grateful for rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313

Sidelined amid a two-fight losing skid after suffering a brutal knee injury in a main event loss to fellow contender, Mateusz Gamrot, Fiziev admitted it came as a “miracle” for him to face off with targeted foe, Gaethje for a second time so soon.

“Oh my God, this is a miracle, man,” Rafael Fiziev told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned of his rematch with Justin Gaethje. For me, it’s like a miracle, because like, wow. So I had some interviews before, and many people saying like, ‘Oh, you want to rematch, all of that? What do you think about rematch, rematch?’

"I want to go and shake the hands of Justin and say… Bro, you give me this chance again, man. I'm not deserving of it and you give me this chance… Wow, thank you so much."



“And I say like, ‘No, man, listen. Now I’m far from Justin, and this cannot happen, because I have to win maybe two fights or more if I want to rematch with him’. But before this, maybe he retired or maybe he stopped, I don’t know. And now it’s boom, like that for me. It’s like, wow, a miracle.”