ByRoss Markey
Rafael Fiziev talks 'Miracle' rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313: 'I'm not deserving of it'

Returning this weekend at UFC 313, Rafael Fiziev believes its a “miracle” he has managed to land himself a rematch with ex-interim champion, Justin Gaethje so soon after their first fight — claiming he is not “deserving” to stand opposite the Arizona striker already again.

Fiziev, the current number eleven ranked lightweight contender, will draft in to this weekend’s UFC 313 co-headliner against Gaethje, replacing an injury-stricken, Dan Hooker, with the Kiwi forced from the card due to a hand fracture.

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

And first fighting the former symbolic BMF champion at UFC 286, Kazakh-born striker, Fiziev saw his roughshod run through the lightweight ranks halted in a controversial majority decision loss in London.

Sidelined amid a two-fight losing skid after suffering a brutal knee injury in a main event loss to fellow contender, Mateusz Gamrot, Fiziev admitted it came as a “miracle” for him to face off with targeted foe, Gaethje for a second time so soon.

“Oh my God, this is a miracle, man,” Rafael Fiziev told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned of his rematch with Justin Gaethje. For me, it’s like a miracle, because like, wow. So I had some interviews before, and many people saying like, ‘Oh, you want to rematch, all of that? What do you think about rematch, rematch?’

“And I say like, ‘No, man, listen. Now I’m far from Justin, and this cannot happen, because I have to win maybe two fights or more if I want to rematch with him’. But before this, maybe he retired or maybe he stopped, I don’t know. And now it’s boom, like that for me. It’s like, wow, a miracle.”

