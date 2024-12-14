Michael Johnson flattens Ottman Azaitar with face plant KO win – UFC Tampa Highlights

Veteran lightweight mainstay, Michael Johnson rolled back the clock tonight against Morrocan opponent, Ottman Azaitar during their expected fire-fight at UFC Tampa, landing a brutal face plant knockout win in the featured preliminary clash.

Johnson, who entered tonight’s pairing with Azaitar off the back of a prior unanimous judging win over Darrius Flowers back in February, shared some dangerous exchanges with the former throughout the opening round, with the duo finding each other’s chin on cue during some massive back-and-forths.

And just over two-minutes into the second frame, ducking during another wild exchange in the center of the Octagon, 38-year-old veteran, Johnson winged home a massive left hook, face planting the former with a huge strike for a massive knockout — after laying down some big ground strikes.

With tonight’s victory, Johnson lands his tenth career stoppage wins — to add to prior professional victories over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Danny Castillo, Joe Lauzon, Gleison Tibau, Edson Barboza, and Melvin Guillard to name a few.

Below, catch the highlights from Michael Johnson’s brutal win over Ottman Azaitar at UFC Tampa