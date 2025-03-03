UFC Star Justin Gaethje Ready to Train FBI Agents for Kash Patel: “I Love Representing This Country”

Justin Gaethje is ready to show the FBI how to kick some ass.

Not long after being confirmed as the new director of the FBI, Kash Patel is looking to bring in some fighters from the UFC to help beef up agents’ self-defense skills. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed as such per a report from Sportico.

“I had dinner with Kash a couple of weeks ago, before he was actually confirmed and, yeah, he wants to train FBI guys,” White said on a phone call. “There’s no deal in place. It was just a conversation.”

While it’s nothing more than a wild idea at this point, former BMF titleholder and UFC lightweight legend Justin Gaethje is ready to go all-in.

“I think there’s much more skilled people but I got no kids, no wife,” Gaethje told TMZ Sports when asked about the possibility of training federal agents. “So if [FBI Director Kash Patel] needs somebody to go out there and serve some justice, I would love to be part of that team.”

“I would love to be part of any part of that,” Gaethje continued. “I love representing this country. I can’t wait to fly this flag, walk into the Octagon. It’s been a while since I’ve been proud to be an American and we’re back there. I’m excited to represent this country. Anytime anybody at that position needs my help, I’m more than willing.“

Justin Gaethje returns to the octagon at UFC 313

Before whipping some flabby FBI guys into shape, Gaethje will have his work cut out for him this Saturday when he steps back inside the Octagon for a short-notice rematch with the return Rafael Fiziev.

Originally, ‘The Highlight’ was scheduled to square off with Dan Hooker in the UFC 313 co-main event in Las Vegas, but ‘Hangman’ was forced to bow out of the bout after breaking his hand whilst training. Enter Fiziev, who has not competed since suffering a leg injury in the second round of his September 2023 scrap with Mateusz Gamrot.

Before that, ‘Ataman’ went five hard rounds with Gaethje at UFC 286 and surrendered a majority decision, snapping a six-fight win streak.