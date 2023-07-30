In an astonishing finish, Justin Gaethje can be minted as the new, symbolic BMF champion, Justin Gaethje avenges a prior 2018 TKO loss to fellow former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier — finishing the Lafayette native with a spectacular high-kick KO in the main event of UFC 291.

Headlining tonight’s Salt Lake City card in Utah, Gaethje, who is fresh from a close, majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev back in March, turned in a truly shocking win over fellow perennial lightweight contender, Poirier — early in the second round of their BMF championship clash.

Dealing with some bruising and blood around his left eye following a slew of straight shots from the Louisanan in the opening round, mirroring his ONX Labs training partner, Kamaru Usman’s loss in the same arena back in August of last year — Gaethje sprung with a phenomenal right high-kick, managing to send Poirier to the canvas with a stunning shot, rendering the veteran unconscious, avenging his 2018 loss on home soil back in Arizona.

Below, catch the highlights from Justin Gaethje’s stunning KO win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291