In an astonishing finish, Justin Gaethje can be minted as the new, symbolic BMF champion, Justin Gaethje avenges a prior 2018 TKO loss to fellow former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier — finishing the Lafayette native with a spectacular high-kick KO in the main event of UFC 291.
Headlining tonight’s Salt Lake City card in Utah, Gaethje, who is fresh from a close, majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev back in March, turned in a truly shocking win over fellow perennial lightweight contender, Poirier — early in the second round of their BMF championship clash.
Dealing with some bruising and blood around his left eye following a slew of straight shots from the Louisanan in the opening round, mirroring his ONX Labs training partner, Kamaru Usman’s loss in the same arena back in August of last year — Gaethje sprung with a phenomenal right high-kick, managing to send Poirier to the canvas with a stunning shot, rendering the veteran unconscious, avenging his 2018 loss on home soil back in Arizona.