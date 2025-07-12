Tuco Tokkos Submits Junior Tafa with Slick Arm Triangle Choke – UFC Nashville Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos - UFC Nashville Highlights

Tuco Tokkos scored his first win inside the Octagon at UFC Nashville, submitting Junior Tafa in the second round of their main card opener.

After tasting a little bit of Tafa’s power, Tokkos wasted no time shooting in for a takedown and muscling ‘The Juggernaut’ down to the mat, much to the chagrin of the live crowd.

Tokkos landed four of six takedown attempts and controlled much of the action, but it was Tafa who managed to reverse position and drop some solid ground-and-pound strikes in the closing seconds of the first.

Tafa came out swinging big in the second and caught Tokkos with a quick right hand that had the Brit on wobbly legs. After trying to get a finish on the mat, Tafa opted to back away, forcing Tokkos back to his feet. Unfortunately, that proved to be a mistake for Tafa.

With an opportunity to catch his breath, Tokkos shot in for another takedown, working Tafa to the canvas and dropping some ground strikes of his own. With Tafa’s gas tank depleting fast, Tokkos worked himself into position for an arm triangle, cinching it in and forcing the Aussie to tap out with less than a minute to go in the round.

Official Result: Tuco Tokkos def. Junior Tafa via submission (arm triangle) at 4:25 of Round 2.

