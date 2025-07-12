Chris Curtis Edges Max Griffin in Welterweight Debut – UFC Nashville Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin - UFC Nashville Highlights

Chris Curtis’ welterweight debut was a success on Saturday night at UFC Nashville.

It was a slow-starting round for Curtis, who suffered both a low blow and a cut due to an accidental clash of heads in the first five minutes. Still, that didn’t stop ‘The Action Man’ from flashing a smile while trying to walk down his opponent in the closing seconds of the stanza.

gettyimages 2224836302 612x612 1

Things really started to heat up in the second as both fighters swung big, looking for the fight-ending blow. It was Curtis who appeared to land the more significant strikes throughout the round, but a late flurry from Griffin left things potentially up for grabs in the third.

gettyimages 2224836703 612x612 1

As Griffin started to show some fatigue in the third, Curtis started to get surgical with his striking, landing to the body and mixing up his striking while keeping ‘Pain’ on his back foot. Griffin attempted to slug it out in the final seconds, but it may not have been enough to narrow the scorecards.

Official Result: Chris Curtis def. Max Griffin via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

gettyimages 2224836289 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin at UFC Nashville:

