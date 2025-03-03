Tony Ferguson talks emotional UFC departure: ‘It was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do’

Set to make new ventures as soon as May, former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson has revealed his departure from his long-time home in the UFC came as the “hardest” decision to take in his entire combat sports career.

Ferguson, a former interim champion at the lightweight limit during his storied stint with the Dana White-led promotion, also won The Ultimate Fighter under the tutelage of coach and former undisputed heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar.

However, at the beginning of this year, Oxnard veteran, Tony Ferguson saw his tenure with the promotion come to an end following a lengthy 14-year stay in the organization, before signing a deal to transition to the newly-minted, GFL (Global Fight League).

And this evening, Ferguson, who is set to make his promotional bow in a lightweight clash against controversial grappling talent, Dillon Danis, revealed their pairing was set for an event on May 11. in Los Angeles, California.

Tony Ferguson reveals emotional decision to depart the UFC

However, during the same interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned, Ferguson spoke candidly of his release from the UFC — admitting relinquishing his ties to the Octagon promotion was the most difficult pill to swallow in his entire life.

“I have to tell you, I packed up all my UFC stuff, I put it in bags, and it was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do,” Tony Ferguson said. “It was a couple of days where it took time for me to be able to adjust… I was ready to move on.”

Hoping to snap a record-setting eight right losing skid in his return against New Jersey submission ace, Danis, Ferguson is without a win since he landed a twelfth consecutive victory against former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone back in 2019 via second round doctor’s stoppage.