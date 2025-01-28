Ex-UFC Champion Eddie Alvarez Suffers Broken Jaw in BKFC KnuckleMania Headliner

Eddie Alvarez ended up with a broken jaw following his BKFC KnuckleMania V headliner against Jeremy Stephens on Saturday night.

‘The Underground King’ threw in the towel shortly after the conclusion of the third round, handing ‘Lil Heathen’ his third straight win inside the squared circle. The decision left many fight fans scratching their head as Alvarez didn’t appear to have any significant cuts or obvious injuries.

However, the former UFC lightweight champion offered some insight into his decision to end the bout early on Monday, revealing that his jaw was broken early on in the fight and he simply couldn’t fight through it any longer.

“Got hit with a kill shot in the first or second,” Alvarez wrote on Instagram. “I did my best to keep a Gameface and ignore it but by the 3rd round the damage was too much. Please understand how bad I wanted this and what I sacrificed in order to Win, it wasn’t my night. Bare Knuckle is as real as it gets. Unpredictable, Fast Pace and violent …. Congrats to all the new Up and coming Philly stand outs @cody__fights @teamgarbarino @theanimalbkfc @hevweightbrady on their wins . You Men are the Future and made Philadelphia Proud , I’m soo Happy for our City and the future of our Combat Athletes . “Whether I win or lose is not as important as Philadelphia/Pennsylvania slowly becoming the most dominate Area in the country for Combat Sports . @bareknucklefc is the fastest Growing and will be the Greatest Show on Earth .. Mark my words. Thank you Philadelphia for showing out …

Alvarez, 41, is now 1-2 under the BKFC banner and is likely staring down the barrel of another lengthy layoff after sustaining orbital fractures in his 2023 clash against ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

‘Lil Heathen’ Faces off with ‘Cocaine conor’ after TKO’ing Eddie Alvarez

After going 3-0 in his BKFC run, Stephens called out Conor McGregor who promptly climbed into the ring for a viral staredown with ‘Lil Heathen.