“Are you kidding me?” Kayla Harrison comments on Jake Paul vs. Alex Pereira

Kayla Harrison isn’t interested in seeing Jake Paul fight — unless it’s against Alex Pereira.

‘The Problem Child’ added another big win to his resume on July 20, scoring a sixth-round TKO against the BKFC’s undisputed ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry in Tampa, Florida. Immediately following the fight, Paul called for a boxing match with Alex Pereira, the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight world champion.

Jake Paul just called out Alex Pereira 😂 pic.twitter.com/1RW5OXaMNG — Plugged In👽 (@LivePlugged) July 21, 2024

“Alex Pereira, you said you want to box, I’m the king of this,” Paul shouted from the ring. “Come over, we can make it happen. I want you Alex Pereira. I just beat a BKFC champion. I beat multiple UFC champions. He said he wants to box. Alex Pereira, after Mike Tyson, let’s make it happen.”

Offering her take on the callout during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the two-time Olympic gold medalist was all-in on seeing the YouTuber-turned-boxer throw hands with ‘Poatan’ inside the squared circle.

“Are you kidding me? That is a Jake Paul fight I would go to,” Harrison said enthusiastically. “One hook lands … Dude, I grappled with Alex, he’s a strong mother trucker … He’s trying to steal some aura.”

Considering he Facetimed ‘The Problem Child’ while he was still standing in the ring on Saturday night, it certainly seems like Alex Pereira is on board. Now they just need to get Uncle Dana to sign off.

Much easier said than done.

Kayla Harrison has nothing but love for jake paul’s next opponent

With his fight against ‘Platinum’ in the books, Jake Paul will now turn his attention toward an anticipated, though somewhat controversial scrap with the baddest man on the planet, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. The two were originally set to square off on Saturday, but a medical emergency in May forced Tyson to take some time away from training.

As a result, their fight was pushed back to November 15. As before, the generational clash will emanate from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and air live on Netflix.

Kayla Harrison previously met ‘Iron’ Mike during an appearance on his ‘Hotboxin’ podcast and had nothing, but pleasant things to say about the living legend.