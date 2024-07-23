Leon Edwards lands custom shorts for title fight with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

Following in the footsteps of his peers earlier this annum, undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is the latest fighter to land his own pair of custom fight shorts ahead of his UFC 304 battle with Belal Muhammad this weekend.

Edwards, who returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 304, takes on soon-to-be two-time foe, Muhammad over the course of five rounds, in a bid to rack up successful title defense number three.

Last time out, the Birmingham native landed another one-sided win as part of his stunning winning spree, besting former interim champion, Colby Covington in the pair’s heated grudge match.

Most recently, the promotion have incorporated some stylish custom fight wear and equipment for their competitors – introduced at UFC 300, with Alex Pereira, Zhang Weili, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje all sporting custom-designed and patterned fightwear.

Two months later it was former interim champion, Dustin Poirier’s turn to land a pair of floral fight board shorts, before just last month Pereira sported his tribal pair again.

And along with Ian Garry – who received his prior Cage Warriors purple shaded shorts for his UFC 303, at UFC 304 this weekend, polarizing lightweight, Paddy Pimblett has also added orange-colored custom shorts for his fight with King Green.

Leon Edwards lands custom shorts for UFC 304 return

In the night’s headliner, it has now been revealed that amongst sporting gold-colored gloves alongside title challenger, Muhammad, undisputed welterweight champion, Edwards has earned himself a pair of patterned and designed custom fight shorts – sporting a green colour as well as the Union Jack flag and the flag of Jamaica.

“First look at UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’ custom shorts for #UFC304 #UFC5,” Christopher De Santiago posted on his X account.

First look at UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards’ custom shorts for #UFC304 #UFC5 🇯🇲🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/hGejQiO7td — Christopher De Santiago (@Chris_DSantiago) July 23, 2024

Ending this weekend’s title doubleheader against Muhammad, the promotion will also showcase an interim heavyweight title fight as Tom Aspinall takes on Curtis Blaydes in a championship rematch.

Who wins this weekend at UFC 304: Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad?