UFC Rankings Update: Darren Till Storms Onto Welterweight Top 10

While last weekend’s (Sat., October 21, 2017) UFC Fight Night 118 from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland, may have been short on overall mixed martial arts (MMA) star power, it did feature the rise of up-and-coming star Darren Till, who demolished longtime contender Donald Cerrone in the main event.

The brash British talent not surprisingly came into the bout as a large underdog, but proved the oddsmakers wrong when he blitzed Cerrone with a vicious fight-ending combination at the end of the first round.

With the shocking win, Till bulldozed his way onto the new official UFC rankings, landing at No. 9 on the current list from UFC.com. With his third straight loss, Cerrone dropped three spots to No. 9, allowing Carlos Condit and Colby Covington to rise up to the Nos. 6 and 7 spots, respectively.

Both Condit and Covington are booked to fight in the coming weeks, with Covington taking on longtime rankings mainstay Demian Maia in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 119 from Sao Paulo, while Condit meets Neil Magny at December’s UFC 219.

With Stephen Thompson facing Jorge Masvidal t November 4’s UFC 217 and top-ranked Robbie Lawler meeting No. 5 Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on FOX 26, the welterweight division is suddenly the most buzzing and active division in the UFC – and that will certainly provide multiple opponents for the rising Till when he returns.

Check out the full updated rankings right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Max Holloway

4 Stipe Miocic -1

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Cody Garbrandt

7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Dominick Cruz

10 Jose Aldo

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Tony Ferguson +1

13 Michael Bisping -1

14 Amanda Nunes

15 Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Sergio Pettis

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz

9 John Moraga +1

11 Tim Elliott

12 Alexandre Pantoja +1

13 Louis Smolka +1

14 Magomed Bibulatov +1

15 Ulka Sasaki *NR

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Jimmie Rivera

4 Raphael Assuncao

5 John Lineker

6 Bryan Caraway

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Marlon Moraes

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Pedro Munhoz

13 Rob Font

14 Matthew Lopez

15 Johnny Eduardo

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Brian Ortega

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Renato Moicano

11 Dennis Bermudez

12 Dooho Choi

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Myles Jury

15 Jason Knight

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Edson Barboza

4 Eddie Alvarez

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Kevin Lee

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Michael Johnson

10 Michael Chiesa

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Evan Dunham

15 Mairbek Taisumov

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Robbie Lawler

2 Stephen Thompson

3 Demian Maia

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Rafael Dos Anjos

6 Carlos Condit +1

7 Colby Covington +1

8 Darren Till *NR

9 Donald Cerrone -3

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio -1

11 Neil Magny -1

12 Kamaru Usman -1

13 Gunnar Nelson -1

14 Dong Hyun Kim -1

15 Alex Oliveira -1

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Yoel Romero

4 Jacare Souza

5 Chris Weidman

6 Anderson Silva

7 Derek Brunson

8 Kelvin Gastelum

9 David Branch

10 Uriah Hall

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Krzysztof Jotko

13 Brad Tavares

14 Tim Boetsch

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Mauricio Rua

6 Ovince Saint Preux

7 Corey Anderson

8 Misha Cirkunov

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Jan Blachowicz *NR

15 Gian Villante -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Alistair Overeem

2 Fabricio Werdum

3 Cain Velasquez

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Aleksei Oleinik

10 Stefan Struve

11 Junior Albini

12 Andrei Arlovski

12 Curtis Blaydes

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Jessica Andrade

2 Claudia Gadelha

3 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

4 Rose Namajunas

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Cynthia Calvillo

8 Carla Esparza

9 Felice Herrig

10 Paige VanZant

11 Alexa Grasso

12 Cortney Casey

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Randa Markos

15 Maryna Moroz

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Ronda Rousey

6 Cat Zingano

7 Sara McMann

8 Ketlen Vieira +1

9 Germaine de Randamie -1

10 Alexis Davis

11 Liz Carmouche

12 Marion Reneau

13 Katlyn Chookagian

14 Bethe Correia

15 Leslie Smith