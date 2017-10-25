UFC Rankings Update: Darren Till Storms Onto Welterweight Top 10

While last weekend’s (Sat., October 21, 2017) UFC Fight Night 118 from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland, may have been short on overall mixed martial arts (MMA) star power, it did feature the rise of up-and-coming star Darren Till, who demolished longtime contender Donald Cerrone in the main event.
The brash British talent not surprisingly came into the bout as a large underdog, but proved the oddsmakers wrong when he blitzed Cerrone with a vicious fight-ending combination at the end of the first round.
With the shocking win, Till bulldozed his way onto the new official UFC rankings, landing at No. 9 on the current list from UFC.com. With his third straight loss, Cerrone dropped three spots to No. 9, allowing Carlos Condit and Colby Covington to rise up to the Nos. 6 and 7 spots, respectively.
Both Condit and Covington are booked to fight in the coming weeks, with Covington taking on longtime rankings mainstay Demian Maia in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 119 from Sao Paulo, while Condit meets Neil Magny at December’s UFC 219.
With Stephen Thompson facing Jorge Masvidal t November 4’s UFC 217 and top-ranked Robbie Lawler meeting No. 5 Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on FOX 26, the welterweight division is suddenly the most buzzing and active division in the UFC – and that will certainly provide multiple opponents for the rising Till when he returns.
Check out the full updated rankings right here:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Max Holloway
4 Stipe Miocic -1
5 Daniel Cormier
6 Cody Garbrandt
7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
8 Tyron Woodley
9 Dominick Cruz
10 Jose Aldo
11 Cris Cyborg
12 Tony Ferguson +1
13 Michael Bisping -1
14 Amanda Nunes
15 Robert Whittaker
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Sergio Pettis
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Wilson Reis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 Dustin Ortiz
9 John Moraga +1
11 Tim Elliott
12 Alexandre Pantoja +1
13 Louis Smolka +1
14 Magomed Bibulatov +1
15 Ulka Sasaki *NR
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Jimmie Rivera
4 Raphael Assuncao
5 John Lineker
6 Bryan Caraway
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Thomas Almeida
10 Marlon Moraes
11 Eddie Wineland
12 Pedro Munhoz
13 Rob Font
14 Matthew Lopez
15 Johnny Eduardo
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Brian Ortega
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Darren Elkins
10 Renato Moicano
11 Dennis Bermudez
12 Dooho Choi
13 Mirsad Bektic
14 Myles Jury
15 Jason Knight
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Edson Barboza
4 Eddie Alvarez
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Nate Diaz
7 Kevin Lee
8 Dustin Poirier
9 Michael Johnson
10 Michael Chiesa
11 Al Iaquinta
12 Beneil Dariush
13 Anthony Pettis
14 Evan Dunham
15 Mairbek Taisumov
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Robbie Lawler
2 Stephen Thompson
3 Demian Maia
4 Jorge Masvidal
5 Rafael Dos Anjos
6 Carlos Condit +1
7 Colby Covington +1
8 Darren Till *NR
9 Donald Cerrone -3
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio -1
11 Neil Magny -1
12 Kamaru Usman -1
13 Gunnar Nelson -1
14 Dong Hyun Kim -1
15 Alex Oliveira -1
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Michael Bisping
1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Yoel Romero
4 Jacare Souza
5 Chris Weidman
6 Anderson Silva
7 Derek Brunson
8 Kelvin Gastelum
9 David Branch
10 Uriah Hall
11 Vitor Belfort
12 Krzysztof Jotko
13 Brad Tavares
14 Tim Boetsch
15 Thiago Santos
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Jimi Manuwa
5 Mauricio Rua
6 Ovince Saint Preux
7 Corey Anderson
8 Misha Cirkunov
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Patrick Cummins
11 Rogerio Nogueira
12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Jan Blachowicz *NR
15 Gian Villante -1
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Alistair Overeem
2 Fabricio Werdum
3 Cain Velasquez
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Mark Hunt
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Alexander Volkov
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Aleksei Oleinik
10 Stefan Struve
11 Junior Albini
12 Andrei Arlovski
12 Curtis Blaydes
14 Travis Browne
15 Tim Johnson
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1 Jessica Andrade
2 Claudia Gadelha
3 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
4 Rose Namajunas
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Cynthia Calvillo
8 Carla Esparza
9 Felice Herrig
10 Paige VanZant
11 Alexa Grasso
12 Cortney Casey
13 Joanne Calderwood
14 Randa Markos
15 Maryna Moroz
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Ronda Rousey
6 Cat Zingano
7 Sara McMann
8 Ketlen Vieira +1
9 Germaine de Randamie -1
10 Alexis Davis
11 Liz Carmouche
12 Marion Reneau
13 Katlyn Chookagian
14 Bethe Correia
15 Leslie Smith