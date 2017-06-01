UFC Rankings Update: Light Heavyweight Gets A Shake-Up

UFC Fight Night 109 took place this past weekend (Sun. May 28, 2017) from the Ericsson Globe arena in Stockholm, Sweden, and what a night it was for the UFC’s light heavyweight division.
In the co-main event of the evening, Volkan Oezdemir blasted Misha Crikunov for a 28-second knockout in the first round, earning him a rise up to No. 4 in the 205-pound rankings. In the main event of the evening, Stockholm’s own Alexander Gustafsson downed Gloer Teixeira with a fifth round knockout after putting on a boxing clinic for the majority of the fight.
The win maintained “The Mauler’s” spot as the No. 1-ranked light heavyweight in the world. You can check out the full rankings update here below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Daniel Cormier
4 Jose Aldo
5 Stipe Miocic
6 Cody Garbrandt
7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
8 Dominick Cruz
9 Tyron Woodley
10 Michael Bisping
11 Amanda Nunes
12 Max Holloway
13 TJ Dillashaw
14 Khabib Nurmagomedov
15 Frankie Edgar
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Wilson Reis
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Sergio Pettis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Tim Elliott
9 Ian McCall
10 Dustin Ortiz
11 John Moraga
12 Ben Nguyen
13 Louis Smolka
14 Alexandre Pantoja
15 Ryan Benoit
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 John Lineker
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 Bryan Caraway
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Thomas Almeida
10 Johnny Eduardo
11 Eddie Wineland
12 Pedro Munhoz
13 Iuri Alcantara
14 Joe Soto
15 Rob Font
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Jose Aldo
1 Max Holloway (Interim Champion)
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Anthony Pettis
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Brian Ortega
10 Dennis Bermudez
11 Renato Moicano
12 Darren Elkins
13 Dooho Choi
14 Mirsad Bektic
15 Renan Barao
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza
5 Rafael Dos Anjos
6 Michael Johnson
7 Michael Chiesa
8 Nate Diaz
9 Dustin Poirier
10 Beneil Dariush
11 Al Iaquinta
12 Kevin Lee
13 Evan Dunham
14 Gilbert Melendez
15 Francisco Trinaldo
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Demian Maia
2 Stephen Thompson
3 Robbie Lawler
4 Jorge Masvidal +1
5 Neil Magny +1
6 Carlos Condit -2
7 Dong Hyun Kim
8 Donald Cerrone
9 Gunnar Nelson
10 Kamaru Usman
11 Tarec Saffiedine
12 Ryan LaFlare
13 Santiago Ponzinibbio
14 Matt Brown
15 Leon Edwards
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Michael Bisping
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Robert Whittaker
4 Gegard Mousasi
5 Jacare Souza
6 Chris Weidman
7 Anderson Silva
8 Derek Brunson
9 Krzysztof Jotko
10 David Branch -1
11 Vitor Belfort
12 Thales Leites
13 Uriah Hall
14 Sam Alvey
15 Daniel Kelly
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Jimi Manuwa +1
3 Glover Teixeira -1
4 Mauricio Rua
4 Volkan Oezdemir +1
6 Corey Anderson
7 Ovince Saint Preux +1
8 Misha Cirkunov -1
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Rogerio Nogueira
11 Patrick Cummins
12 Tyson Pedro
13 Gian Villante
14 Jan Blachowicz
15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Fabricio Werdum
2 Cain Velasquez
3 Alistair Overeem
4 Junior Dos Santos
5 Francis Ngannou
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Mark Hunt
8 Andrei Arlovski
9 Travis Browne
10 Alexander Volkov
11 Stefan Struve
12 Tim Johnson
13 Marcin Tybura
14 Aleksei Oleinik
15 Daniel Omielanczuk
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1 Claudia Gadelha
2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
3 Rose Namajunas
4 Jessica Andrade
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Joanne Calderwood
8 Carla Esparza
9 Randa Markos
10 Maryna Moroz
11 Cortney Casey
12 Paige VanZant
13 Felice Herrig
14 Cynthia Calvillo
15 Jessica Aguilar
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Julianna Pena
3 Ronda Rousey
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Holly Holm
6 Sara McMann
7 Cat Zingano
8 Liz Carmouche
9 Alexis Davis
10 Germaine de Randamie
11 Bethe Correia
12 Marion Reneau
13 Ketlen Vieira
14 Katlyn Chookagian
15 Ashlee Evans-Smith