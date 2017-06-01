UFC Rankings Update: Light Heavyweight Gets A Shake-Up

UFC Fight Night 109 took place this past weekend (Sun. May 28, 2017) from the Ericsson Globe arena in Stockholm, Sweden, and what a night it was for the UFC’s light heavyweight division.

In the co-main event of the evening, Volkan Oezdemir blasted Misha Crikunov for a 28-second knockout in the first round, earning him a rise up to No. 4 in the 205-pound rankings. In the main event of the evening, Stockholm’s own Alexander Gustafsson downed Gloer Teixeira with a fifth round knockout after putting on a boxing clinic for the majority of the fight.

The win maintained “The Mauler’s” spot as the No. 1-ranked light heavyweight in the world. You can check out the full rankings update here below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Jose Aldo

5 Stipe Miocic

6 Cody Garbrandt

7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

8 Dominick Cruz

9 Tyron Woodley

10 Michael Bisping

11 Amanda Nunes

12 Max Holloway

13 TJ Dillashaw

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Frankie Edgar

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Wilson Reis

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Sergio Pettis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Tim Elliott

9 Ian McCall

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 John Moraga

12 Ben Nguyen

13 Louis Smolka

14 Alexandre Pantoja

15 Ryan Benoit

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 John Lineker

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 Bryan Caraway

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Johnny Eduardo

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Pedro Munhoz

13 Iuri Alcantara

14 Joe Soto

15 Rob Font

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Jose Aldo

1 Max Holloway (Interim Champion)

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Anthony Pettis

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Brian Ortega

10 Dennis Bermudez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Darren Elkins

13 Dooho Choi

14 Mirsad Bektic

15 Renan Barao

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Rafael Dos Anjos

6 Michael Johnson

7 Michael Chiesa

8 Nate Diaz

9 Dustin Poirier

10 Beneil Dariush

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Kevin Lee

13 Evan Dunham

14 Gilbert Melendez

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Demian Maia

2 Stephen Thompson

3 Robbie Lawler

4 Jorge Masvidal +1

5 Neil Magny +1

6 Carlos Condit -2

7 Dong Hyun Kim

8 Donald Cerrone

9 Gunnar Nelson

10 Kamaru Usman

11 Tarec Saffiedine

12 Ryan LaFlare

13 Santiago Ponzinibbio

14 Matt Brown

15 Leon Edwards

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Robert Whittaker

4 Gegard Mousasi

5 Jacare Souza

6 Chris Weidman

7 Anderson Silva

8 Derek Brunson

9 Krzysztof Jotko

10 David Branch -1

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Thales Leites

13 Uriah Hall

14 Sam Alvey

15 Daniel Kelly

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Jimi Manuwa +1

3 Glover Teixeira -1

4 Mauricio Rua

4 Volkan Oezdemir +1

6 Corey Anderson

7 Ovince Saint Preux +1

8 Misha Cirkunov -1

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Rogerio Nogueira

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gian Villante

14 Jan Blachowicz

15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Fabricio Werdum

2 Cain Velasquez

3 Alistair Overeem

4 Junior Dos Santos

5 Francis Ngannou

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Mark Hunt

8 Andrei Arlovski

9 Travis Browne

10 Alexander Volkov

11 Stefan Struve

12 Tim Johnson

13 Marcin Tybura

14 Aleksei Oleinik

15 Daniel Omielanczuk

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Rose Namajunas

4 Jessica Andrade

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Joanne Calderwood

8 Carla Esparza

9 Randa Markos

10 Maryna Moroz

11 Cortney Casey

12 Paige VanZant

13 Felice Herrig

14 Cynthia Calvillo

15 Jessica Aguilar

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Julianna Pena

3 Ronda Rousey

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Holly Holm

6 Sara McMann

7 Cat Zingano

8 Liz Carmouche

9 Alexis Davis

10 Germaine de Randamie

11 Bethe Correia

12 Marion Reneau

13 Ketlen Vieira

14 Katlyn Chookagian

15 Ashlee Evans-Smith